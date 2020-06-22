Can I Go On Holiday In The UK From 4 July? The Travel Restrictions Easing Soon

As England begins phase three of lifting lockdown in a couple of weeks, people want to know the new rules on going on holiday, both in the UK and abroad.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson is expected to soon announce the government’s upcoming plans in continuing the easing of lockdown amid the coronavirus pandemic, including when people can go on holiday again – whether it's a staycation or overseas.

Some hospitality businesses are preparing to reopen from 4 July as outlined in the Plan to Rebuild, but this depends on whether the 5 tests have been met, which are:

- Making sure the NHS can cope

- A sustained and consistent fall in the daily death rate

- Rate of infection decreasing to ‘manageable levels’

- Ensuring supply of tests and PPE can be met for future demand

- Being confident any adjustments would not risk a second peak that would overwhelm the NHS

But what does this mean for the tourism and travel industry? Here’s what you need to know about going away in 2020, both in the UK and abroad…

Can I go on holiday in the UK from 4 July?

The remaining businesses in the hospitality industry in England are holding out for Boris Johnson to announce they can reopen from 4 July and, as a result, some staycation companies are taking reservations from this date onwards.

Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden said he is eager to get the tourism sector gong as “rapidly as possible” and that the government are sticking to an “ambitious target” to get England’s tourism industry going again from 4 July, provided it is safe to do so.

Holiday parks, lodges, and self-catering accommodation are looking most likely to be given the go ahead to reopen, with hotels and B&Bs likely following soon after.

The Welsh government will decide on 9 July whether to reopen for tourists and this will take effect around 13 July if given approval.

They have said people can book holidays in self-contained accommodation from that date onwards.

Meanwhile, the Scottish government said hotels and tourist accommodation might be able to open from 15 July at the earliest.

Can I go on holiday abroad in 2020?

As it stands, going on a summer holiday in 2020 is looking tricky as British nationals are still being urged not to travel abroad unless absolutely essential.

On 15 June, the EU lifted travel restrictions, giving each country the decision of whether to reopen for tourists.

Since then, some airlines have reopened but those returning to and entering the UK will have to quarantine for 14 days upon arrival.

Because of the government’s official advice on travel restrictions, it would also prove difficult to get travel insurance.

However, the 14-day UK quarantine rule is up for review in 28 June and air bridges between some countries are expected to be announced.

