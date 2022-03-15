A Heatwave Is Apparently Coming To The UK This April

A heatwave is apparently coming to the UK in April. Picture: Getty

Turns out, the sun is returning after all.

It’s time to get the summer wardrobe out and make plans involving a pub garden because the heat’s coming early this year.

Parts of the UK will see a heatwave in April and temperatures are expected to soar up to 28C according to weather experts.

Meteorologist Jim Dale has forecasted a ‘fairly early’ summer for 2022, with the mercury rising into the 20Cs in April.

Temperatures at this time of the year and into April typically reach a daily high of around 12C and a low of a chilly 4C, but in just a few weeks we could see temperatures as high as 28C.

Dale said: “I think hot weather could come in fairly early as far as April is concerned perhaps.I know March is the start of Spring but I think we’re probably going to get properly into April before we start to see the searing sort of temperatures.

“I wouldn’t be surprised to see 26C, 27C, 28C in the middle of April.”

Unsurprisingly, global warming is to blame, with the weather expert adding: “Longer-term, given what’s happening globally in terms of the temperature profiles in the southern hemisphere and what’s also happening in the United States, I would not be surprised if we started to see some big highlights - in whichever direction it goes, either cold or hot."

He added: “It is more likely that we see those spikes of heat at early stages because of global warming.

“It’s too difficult to be certain at this moment, but I would not be surprised to see the Summer deliver the same kind of heat stress at times.”

The predictions are far from the dangerous storms the country faced last month, when Storm Eunice and Storm Dudley wreaked havoc across the UK.

