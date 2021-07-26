This Harry Styles Fan Just Made History At A One Direction Club Night

26 July 2021, 16:31

One Direction fans were sent into meltdown over the iconic Harry Styles moment
If a One Direction club night wasn’t enough of a dream, this Harry Styles fan just made it even more iconic.

It’s no shocker that a One Direction club night is what dreams are made of, and anyone who’s been lucky enough to attend one will agree!

You can always expect an unlimited playlist of bops from the boys at the events, to all-around good vibes.

However, the latest club night had an extra element of surprise that fans weren’t expecting and it made the experience even more iconic!

One fan named Eric, who was dressed very Harry Styles-esque, got invited to go on stage while ‘Golden’ was playing.

Immediately, he did what he had to do and embodied the best stage presence ever, channelling the ‘Watermelon Sugar’ star.

Not only did he come on stage in a yellow outfit and pink-tinted sunglasses, he went on to splash water over the crowd from his water bottle the same way Haz does during his live shows!

The gesture was met with a serious amount of screams from the club-goers, and we’re not even surprised.

A video was of the iconic moment was then shared on TikTok and the clip has already raked in over 83K likes in less than 24 hours!

In the comments, fans were just as pleasantly surprised with the clip as Directioners at the event.

One person penned: “Everything from the outfit to the water bottle was perfect.”

“This is so iconic I can’t even,” shared another, while a third added, “You did what you had to do.”

We already know Harry would be super proud!

