Did Harry Styles And Niall Horan Meet Up? Fans Are Convinced The One Direction Stars Reconnected In LA

12 February 2021, 16:24

Harry Styles & Niall Horan's fans were sent into meltdown after a photo went viral.
Harry Styles & Niall Horan's fans were sent into meltdown after a photo went viral. Picture: PA/Twitter

Fans of Harry Styles and Niall Horan have been sent into a frenzy after a photo circulated online and now they're convinced that the former One Direction stars met up in LA.

Capital FM

By Capital FM

One Direction fans have always been 10/10 detectives at finding out everything first about the boys and this time, they’re convinced that Harry Styles and Niall Horan have got together to go on a hike.

It all started when a very ambiguous photo of two men circulated online, with people convinced that their profiles and clothes shared an uncanny resemblance to the former 1D stars.

Harry Styles And Olivia Wilde’s Ex Jason Sudeikis Shooting Projects ‘At The Same Studios’ in London

A tweet which was shared on February 2, (the day after Haz's bday), read: "NOT SAMMY SEEING HARRY STYLES ON HIS HIKE RN!!!! @SamuelRayes WTF [sic]."

Samuel followed up by replying to the tweet with the now-popular picture, writing: "@Harry_Styles this you?"

One man, who is speculated to be the ‘Nice To Meet Ya’ star, is wearing shorts, and a white t-shirt in the snap, with a white sweatshirt around his waist, whilst the other is wearing black exercise tights with shorts on top and a bright orange hoodie.

However, since both of them have their backs turned and masks on, it’s hard to tell if it really is the ‘History’ singers.

This didn’t stop Directioners from investigating, though, with fans rushing to Twitter to share screenshots of the stars previously wearing what they believe are the same items of clothing.

Fans shared snaps of Harry wearing an orange hoodie and bright orange and green trainers, similar to the ones shown in the speculative picture.

Meanwhile, Niall’s white trainer and socks combo is another reason fans are convinced it’s him in the snap.

Fans were emotional at the thought of Harry Styles and Niall Horan meeting up.
Fans were emotional at the thought of Harry Styles and Niall Horan meeting up. Picture: Twitter
Harry and Niall's fans were convinced the One Direction stars were in the photo.
Harry and Niall's fans were convinced the One Direction stars were in the photo. Picture: Twitter

People were sent into meltdown over the picture, to the point ‘Niall and Harry’ even became a trending topic on Twitter!

One person tweeted: “IF THIS IS CONFIRMED THAT IT’S NIALL AND HARRY THEN I MIGHT COMBUST.”

“NO THIS CANNOT BE NIALL AND HARRY I REFUSE, MY NARRY HEART IS TOO WEAK FOR THISSSSS [sic],” wrote another.

In conclusion, we have no idea if it is Harry and Niall in the photo, but we can dream, right?

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

More News

See more More News

Taylor Swift will soon re-release 'Fearless'

Taylor Swift Fearless Album: Release Date, Brand New Track List And All The Latest News

To All The Boys is based on Jenny Han's books.

To All The Boys 3: Is The Ending The Same As The Book?

TV & Film

To All The Boys 3 dropped on Netflix on February 12.

To All The Boys 3 Soundtrack: All The Songs In The Netflix Film

TV & Film

James Charles has debuted a completely bald head

James Charles Debuts New Bald Look And The Responses Are Brutal

Little Mix are continuing their career as a trio

New Little Mix Pictures Of Jade Thirlwall And Leigh-Anne Pinnock Have Mixers Convinced New Single Is Coming Soon
Gigi Hadid wants to re-home baby Khai's gifts to families who need them.

Gigi Hadid Donates Daughter Khai’s Outgrown Baby Items To Mums In Need

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Justin Bieber sent a song to The Kid LAROI to record

WATCH: Did The Kid LAROI Just Confirm Collaboration With Justin Bieber?!

Exclusive
Elizabeth Olsen spoke about Wanda Maximoff appearing in Spider-Man 3

WATCH: Elizabeth Olsen "Assumes" We'll See Her In Spider-Man 3

Exclusive
Anne-Marie broke her finger on the set of the 'Don't Play' music video

WATCH: Anne-Marie Explains How She Broke Her Finger On 'Don't Play' Shoot

Exclusive
Hailee Steinfeld reacted to the Taylor Swift 'evermore' Emily Dickinson theory

WATCH: Hailee Steinfeld Finds Out Taylor Swift’s 'evermore' Is Based On Her Character

Exclusive
Miley Cyrus spoke about a collaboration with Elton John

WATCH: Miley Cyrus Teases Elton John, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Metallica Collaboration

Exclusive
Jamie Foxx joked about his appearance as Electro in the Spider-Man sequel

WATCH: Jamie Foxx Teases Spider-Man Electro Exclusive