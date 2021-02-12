Did Harry Styles And Niall Horan Meet Up? Fans Are Convinced The One Direction Stars Reconnected In LA

Harry Styles & Niall Horan's fans were sent into meltdown after a photo went viral. Picture: PA/Twitter

Fans of Harry Styles and Niall Horan have been sent into a frenzy after a photo circulated online and now they're convinced that the former One Direction stars met up in LA.

By Capital FM

One Direction fans have always been 10/10 detectives at finding out everything first about the boys and this time, they’re convinced that Harry Styles and Niall Horan have got together to go on a hike.

It all started when a very ambiguous photo of two men circulated online, with people convinced that their profiles and clothes shared an uncanny resemblance to the former 1D stars.

A tweet which was shared on February 2, (the day after Haz's bday), read: "NOT SAMMY SEEING HARRY STYLES ON HIS HIKE RN!!!! @SamuelRayes WTF [sic]."

Samuel followed up by replying to the tweet with the now-popular picture, writing: "@Harry_Styles this you?"

One man, who is speculated to be the ‘Nice To Meet Ya’ star, is wearing shorts, and a white t-shirt in the snap, with a white sweatshirt around his waist, whilst the other is wearing black exercise tights with shorts on top and a bright orange hoodie.

However, since both of them have their backs turned and masks on, it’s hard to tell if it really is the ‘History’ singers.

This didn’t stop Directioners from investigating, though, with fans rushing to Twitter to share screenshots of the stars previously wearing what they believe are the same items of clothing.

Fans shared snaps of Harry wearing an orange hoodie and bright orange and green trainers, similar to the ones shown in the speculative picture.

Meanwhile, Niall’s white trainer and socks combo is another reason fans are convinced it’s him in the snap.

Fans were emotional at the thought of Harry Styles and Niall Horan meeting up. Picture: Twitter

Harry and Niall's fans were convinced the One Direction stars were in the photo. Picture: Twitter

People were sent into meltdown over the picture, to the point ‘Niall and Harry’ even became a trending topic on Twitter!

One person tweeted: “IF THIS IS CONFIRMED THAT IT’S NIALL AND HARRY THEN I MIGHT COMBUST.”

“NO THIS CANNOT BE NIALL AND HARRY I REFUSE, MY NARRY HEART IS TOO WEAK FOR THISSSSS [sic],” wrote another.

In conclusion, we have no idea if it is Harry and Niall in the photo, but we can dream, right?

