Harry Styles’ Mum Is The Ultimate One Direction Fan At Love On Tour

Harry Styles' mum and sister watched him perform at Wembley Stadium. Picture: Getty/Anne Twist/Twitter

By Capital FM

Harry Styles’ mum posted an adorable couple of videos while watching Love On Tour at Wembley Stadium.

Harry Styles’ mum Anne Twist proved she’s the ultimate One Direction stan while watching her son perform to 80,000 people on Tuesday night.

Anne posted some videos from her night on Instagram after watching her superstar son from the crowd.

She captioned her upload: “FAB U LOUS evening @harrystyles We sang, we danced, we loved each other. Family and friends.”

Harry Styles Wore A One Direction Hat On Stage And We're Freaking Out

Harry treated the crowd to ‘What Makes You Beautiful’ and Anne captured the incredible moment the entire stadium was singing along, recording herself and her friends having the time of their lives.

Harry Styles says “never say never” to One Direction reunion

Harry Styles' Love On Tour is set to finish in July 2023. Picture: Getty

“Never too old to get excited,” she wrote in the caption.

The comments are full of love for Anne, who’s also Harry’s biggest fan as well as his mum.

“We stan a supportive mum,” one fan commented.

“U must be so proud. My fav family,” wrote another.

Harry Styles was spotted out and about in London. Picture: Getty

“Imagine watching your kid do this,” replied a third fan.

Harry’s sister Gemma was also there with her best friends and the rest of the Styles family.

The day before his Wembley Stadium show Harry was spotted looking like any other Londoner, heading into Hampstead station, which isn’t far from where he lives.

A commuter on the underground one day, an international performer the next.

