Harry Styles's Latest Snap Has Left Fans Wondering Where His Moustache Is

1 September 2020, 15:16 | Updated: 1 September 2020, 16:04

Harry Styles spotted with top knot but where is his moustache?
Harry Styles spotted with top knot but where is his moustache? Picture: Twitter @smrmelancholy/ PA

Harry Styles has been socially distanced posing with fans, but people have one very important question they need answered- does he still have his moustache?!

Harry Styles has been spotted sporting a bandana, top knot and leather handbag whilst socially distanced posing with a seriously excited fan and everyone's happy to see the 'Adore You' singer out and about in public.

But, as he was covering his face with a bandana, the questions remains, does he still have his moustache?!

QUIZ: Prove You’re A True Harry Styles Fan And Match The Year To His Hairstyle

Taking to TikTok to give a run down on her unforgettable run in with the 'Watermelon Sugar' singer, @lilzayzay1 explained she ran into him after a trip to Pizza Express, and couldn't quite believe it was actual Harry Styles.

That was until getting a closer look at his infamous head of hair and super stylish, eccentric outfit.

After telling her mum she thought the man himself was sat outside, they confirmed it was the star politely asking if it was him, by showing her phone wallpaper (of him), to which he said yes!

She said: "He was really sweet, really polite, nothing bad to say."

Unsurprisingly, there was a flurry of questions people had about the incredible encounter, which she dutifully answered in the 5 part TikTok run down.

She said: "Everyone's asking me what he smelt like, I don't know I wasn't close enough to smell him."

As for the golden question about his new-found love for facial hair, she said:

"He was wearing his bandana the whole time so I didn't see his moustache."

Harry has been happily posing up a storm with fans who have spotted him everywhere from Italy, Bath and London- but Haz is always conscious about social distancing and is rarely spotted without a mask.

He's the safety conscious king we know and love, but Harry, if you're out there, can you give us a glimpse of the moustache, just so we know?!

