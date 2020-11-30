Harry Styles's Limited Edition TPWK Merch Raises Money For Choose Love

Harry Styles has dropped limited edition 'Treat People With Kindness' socks to raise money for refugee charity, Choose Love.

Harry Styles has released limited edition 'Treat People With Kindness' socks, available for 24 hours only, with donations made at checkout also helped by donations from the store going toward refugee charity, Choose Love.

Harry Styles's limited edition 'Treat People With Kindness' socks are here
Harry Styles's limited edition 'Treat People With Kindness' socks are here. Picture: Harry Styles shop

Costing £15 and coming in a choice of white or black, the website is limiting the merch to one per person, proving just how popular the product will be in the small window it is available.]

This isn't the first time the 'Golden' singer has released merch to help raise money for worthy causes, dropping a COVID-19 t-shirt in partnership with the World Health Organization, powered by the UN Foundation with the messaging 'Stay home, protect each other' and of course, 'Treat People With Kindness' on it.

The money raised went to help frontline workers during the pandemic and we're NGL, we still wear ours all the time.

To snag yourself a pair, head to the singer's official merch' website while you still can!

Naturally, fans are chatting amongst themselves about the sudden drop, with many joking about just how broke they are, asking Haz to just 'take their bank account' at this point.

Since there's basically zero live shows or concerts across the world right now, buying merch is one of the only ways fans can still feel connected to their favourite artist.

When we say fan, we mean us. We are fans.

BRB, copping some socks.

