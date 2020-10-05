Harry Styles Addresses Rumours He's In The Running To Become James Bond

Harry Styles breaks silence over James Bond rumours. Picture: Getty Images

Harry Styles has addressed rumours he's in the running to be the next James Bond, denying the news that got everyone seriously excited.

Harry Styles has spoken out to address rumours he's in the running to become the next James Bond, with a representative denying the 'Adore You' singer could be taking on the iconic role and shattering the hopes and dreams of fans everywhere.

Inside Harry Styles & Stevie Nicks's Incredible Musical Relationship

It was reported the British star was 'deadly serious' about putting his name into the running to replace Daniel Craig as the next Bond, the subject of which has been a talking point for literally years now.

However, a representative for Mr. Styles has since told the Daily Mail the rumours are 'not even remotely true'.

Another name in the running is said to be Tom Hardy, who is said to have had a 'successful audition' and honestly, if we can't have Harry, we think Tom would will it.

Harry Styles at the Dunkirk premiere. Picture: Getty

The 26-year-old has ramped up his venture in acting since making his debut in Christopher Nolan's Dunkirk back in 2017, having landed a starring role in Don't Worry, Darling alongside Florence Pugh.

The singer has been spotted most recently in LA, where he is said to have begun rehearsals for the film along with the Little Women star.

Harry has also reportedly filmed for an upcoming Marvel movie, although there isn't much more detail as to what this is about, but it's clear he's made his way into the big league!

> Download Our App For All The Latest Harry Styles News