Harry Styles Addresses Rumours He's In The Running To Become James Bond

5 October 2020, 10:14 | Updated: 5 October 2020, 11:00

Harry Styles breaks silence over James Bond rumours
Harry Styles breaks silence over James Bond rumours. Picture: Getty Images

Harry Styles has addressed rumours he's in the running to be the next James Bond, denying the news that got everyone seriously excited.

Harry Styles has spoken out to address rumours he's in the running to become the next James Bond, with a representative denying the 'Adore You' singer could be taking on the iconic role and shattering the hopes and dreams of fans everywhere.

Inside Harry Styles & Stevie Nicks's Incredible Musical Relationship

It was reported the British star was 'deadly serious' about putting his name into the running to replace Daniel Craig as the next Bond, the subject of which has been a talking point for literally years now.

However, a representative for Mr. Styles has since told the Daily Mail the rumours are 'not even remotely true'.

Another name in the running is said to be Tom Hardy, who is said to have had a 'successful audition' and honestly, if we can't have Harry, we think Tom would will it.

Harry Styles at the Dunkirk premiere
Harry Styles at the Dunkirk premiere. Picture: Getty

The 26-year-old has ramped up his venture in acting since making his debut in Christopher Nolan's Dunkirk back in 2017, having landed a starring role in Don't Worry, Darling alongside Florence Pugh.

The singer has been spotted most recently in LA, where he is said to have begun rehearsals for the film along with the Little Women star.

Harry has also reportedly filmed for an upcoming Marvel movie, although there isn't much more detail as to what this is about, but it's clear he's made his way into the big league!

> Download Our App For All The Latest Harry Styles News

More News

See more More News

Gogglebox star Pete Sandiford received negative comments online after sharing a photograph with his girlfriend.

Gogglebox Star Pete Sandiford Trolled After Sharing First Photo With Girlfriend

Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Andre Gray

Leigh-Anne Pinnock And Andre Gray Relationship: How Long Have They Been Together, How Did They Meet & When Did They Get Engaged?

Little Mix

Leigh-Anne and Andre are more in love than ever!

Little Mix’s Leigh-Anne Pinnock Gushes Over ‘Sexy, Gorgeous’ Boyfriend Andre Gray In Adorable Post
Sean Sagar is rumoured to be dating Jesy Nelson

Who Is Sean Sagar? 5 Things You Need To Know About Jesy Nelson’s New Boyfriend From His Age To TV Roles
Jesy Nelson's loyal fans have jumped to her defence after she was forced to disable comments on a post of her and boyfriend Sean Sagar.

Little Mix’s Jesy Nelson Turns Off Comments On Instagram Post With New Boyfriend Sean Sagar, As Fans Jump To Her Defence
Harry Styles made a surprise appearance on SNL

Harry Styles Took Fans By Surprise With His SNL Appearance

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Sonny Jay has joined the Dancing on Ice 2021 line-up

Sonny Jay Joins Dancing On Ice 2021 Line-Up

Exclusive
Sam Smith spoke about their third studio album, 'Love Goes'

WATCH: Sam Smith Shares Details About Their Upcoming Heart-Break Album

Exclusive
Miley Cyrus spoke about bringing back Hannah Montana

WATCH: Miley Cyrus Shares Plans On Bringing Back Hannah Montana

Exclusive
Little Mix spoke about 'Guitar Boy' from Little Mix: The Search

WATCH: Little Mix Share Their Funniest, Most Wild Audition From The Search

Exclusive
Ruth Jones hinted a second Gavin & Stacey episode could come within a decade

WATCH: Ruth Jones Hints At A Second Gavin & Stacey Reunion Episode

Exclusive
James Arthur shut down rumours that he was beefing with Lewis Capaldi

WATCH: James Arthur Denies Feud With Lewis Capaldi