Harry Styles Gives Fans Glimpse Of HS3 Era As He Shoots New Music Video

1 March 2022, 12:35 | Updated: 1 March 2022, 12:37

Harry Styles is shooting a new music video for HS3
Harry Styles is shooting a new music video for HS3. Picture: Getty
Harry Styles is busy putting together HS3 and fans are living for the updates!

Harry Styles’ HS3 era is well and truly underway as the ‘Fine Line’ star has been keeping busy by filming some brand new music videos.

The latest has sent fans into meltdown over how sensational his outfit is - not that we’re too surprised; he is a fashion icon, after all!

Harry can be seen donning a super stylish red ensemble while at the Barbican Centre on Thursday in London.

The former One Direction star was pictured wearing a pair of red sequin trousers, a pillarbox red coat and accessorised it with a long black scarf, leather gloves and his signature black heeled boots.

Harry Styles is filming a brand new music video
Harry Styles is filming a brand new music video. Picture: Alamy

He was also joined by a handful of actors, leading fans to wonder what music video he’s working on now.

Just a few short weeks ago, the ‘Watermelon Sugar’ hitmaker took to the streets of central London to film a music video in a huge bed outside of Buckingham Palace.

Fans are convinced, quite understandably, that the music video was for a track titled ‘Duvet’ - and we’re more excited for HS3 than ever!

Harry Styles' HS3 era is underway
Harry Styles' HS3 era is underway. Picture: Alamy

Taking to Twitter to discuss Haz’s new music era, one fan penned in excitement: “HS3 VIDEO ANNOUNCEMENT HERE WE COME!! NEW HARRY STYLES MUSIC HERE WE COME!!”

“I’m not sure if I’m psychologically prepared for this or not,” wrote another eager Styler.

“OMG JUST RELEASE IT ALREADY,” pleaded another.

We’re keeping our eyes peeled for more updates on what’s to come for HS3!

