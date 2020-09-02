WATCH: Harry Styles Takes Football Team's Group Photo After Joining Their Match

Harry Styles joins football match and even takes the team's photo. Picture: Twitter/ @PrinceSherlock/ Getty Images

Harry Styles has been spotted taking a group photo for some amateur footballers who can hardly believe who turned up to their game!

Harry Styles been spotted at a friendly football match whilst in London, and even took the team's photo, making the players' whole day as the superstar happily got on the other side of the camera for once!

When you get Harry Styles to take your group football pic, thank you 👍🏾 @Harry_Styles pic.twitter.com/RkWpmkSbmz — Mohamed Omar (@PrinceSherlock) September 1, 2020

One of the players, @PrinceSherlock, filmed the singer taking their photo, capturing the iconic moment and even joking 'he is the superstar now'.

Posting the short clip to his Twitter profile, he captioned the video: "When you get Harry Styles to take your group football pic, thank you."

It is unclear whether Haz got stuck into the match or was passing by at the time, but either way, those boys were in for the shock of their life for their final match!

Seeing the singer spotted going about his daily business reminds fans their favourite is one of the most normal celebs going, happily posing with fans when they approach and generally being one of the nicest guys ever.

We're definitely biased, but when has Harry ever been spotted not being one of the most chilled stars out there?!

He’s just a normal person. It blows my mind. I need to meet him and have a convo with him. @Harry_Styles — Sarah (@SarahIsenberg3) September 1, 2020

he’s actually the cutest thing on this Earth ... let’s argue — shenka💙 (@suppaflyshenka) September 1, 2020

There's also speculation the 'Watermelon Sugar' singer could be working on new music, as he was recently seen in Bath, which is where the recording studio much of his second album, 'Fine Line' was created.

If there's one thing we know about H, it's that he keeps his musical process extremely secret, so we definitely won't be getting any clues about a potential HS3 anytime soon!

