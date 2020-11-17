Harry Styles Sees Celebs Leap To His Defence Following Vogue Dress Backlash

Celebrities defend Harry Styles's Vogue cover. Picture: PA Images

Harry Styles has seen a flurry of support from celebrity friends after facing backlash for wearing a dress in his historic American Vogue.

Harry Styles has seen an outpouring of love from fans and celebrities alike after receiving backlash for rocking a dress on the cover of Vogue who have reminded people it's ok to wear, or be, anything you choose.

From movie directors, actors to fellow musicians, A-listers everywhere are sending messages of support, some blatant and some a little more subtle, but everyone is letting the 'Golden' singer know they have his back.

Why Harry Styles's Vogue Cover In A Dress Is Receiving So Much Love

Olivia Wilde, the director of the film Harry is currently filming, Don't Worry Darling, has spoken out to call critics, notably Candace Owens, 'pathetic' for criticising the singer for his clothing.

Scrubs star and boyfriend to Harry's co-star, Florence Pugh, Zach Braff, tweeted an important message about masculinity and Harry's role in breaking down barriers.

He wrote: "Our whole lives boys and men are told we need to be manly."

"Life is short. Be whatever the f*** you want to be."

Julia Michaels opted for a more subtle approach, simply writing, "hate is so unattractive" and even Twitter Music got involved to say, "we don't know who needs to hear this but Harry Styles looks amazing in a dress."

We couldn't agree with them more.

The 26-year-old used his enormous platform and the landmark cover of Vogue to make a point about gender neutral fashion and is widely accepted to be helping to break down boundaries surrounding traditional views of masculinity and femininity.

In his interview, Haz said: "Clothes are there to have fun with and experiment with and play with."

"What’s really exciting is that all of these lines are just kind of crumbling away."

