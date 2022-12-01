Harry Styles Remembers Fleetwood Mac Star Christine McVie With Sweet Tribute

Harry Styles posts tribute to Christine McVie. Picture: Alamy/Getty

By Savannah Roberts

Harry Styles honoured Fleetwood Mac star Christine McVie's memory following her death with a sweet post.

Fleetwood Mac fans have been sharing tributes to music icon Christine McVie after it was announced that she passed away aged 79.

Among the musician's mourning fans are some of the industry's biggest names, with the likes of Haim, Stevie Nicks and Harry Styles posting their condolences.

Not long after McVie's family confirmed with a statement that she died peacefully at hospital following a "short illness", Harry shared a black-and-white photograph of the singer-songwriter.

It's no secret that the 'As It Was' star is an avid admirer of Fleetwood Mac and has even become close friends with members of the band in recent years.

Harry Styles is a big Fleetwood Mac fan. Picture: Getty

Harry shared the beautiful photograph of Christine to his Instagram Story and simply captioned it with a black heart and a white dove emoji.

The family announced via an Instagram post that she passed away on November 30, the statement read: "On behalf of Christine McVie’s family, it is with a heavy heart we are informing you of Christine’s death.

"She passed away peacefully at hospital this morning, Wednesday, November 30th 2022, following a short illness. She was in the company of her family.

"We kindly ask that you respect the family’s privacy at this extremely painful time, and we would like everyone to keep Christine in their hearts and remember the life of an incredible human being, and revered musician who was loved universally. RIP Christine McVie."

Harry Styles shared a picture in Christine's memory. Picture: Harry Styles/Instagram

Christine McVie played for Fleetwood Mac from the 1970s. Picture: Alamy

Christine joined the iconic rock band in 1970 and served as Fleetwood Mac's keyboardist as well as a singer and a writer. She was married to bassist John McVie until 1976 and remained in the band until 1998 and then returned to the group in 2014.

The record-breaking 1977 album 'Rumours' detailed romantic splits between members of the group, from Lindsey Buckingham and Stevie Nicks to the McVies.

Soon after the news broke, Fleetwood Mac released their own heartfelt statement: "There are no words to describe our sadness at the passing of Christine McVie. She was truly one-of-a-kind, special and talented beyond measure.

"She was the best musician anyone could have in their band and the best friend anyone could have in their life. We were so lucky to have a life with her. Individually and together, we cherished Christine deeply and are thankful for the amazing memories we have. She will be so very missed," the passionate post read.

