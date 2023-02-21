Fans React To Harry Styles Recreating Australian Tradition On Tour

Harry Styles performed a new stunt on stage. Picture: Getty

By Capital FM

Here are all the fan reactions to the latest on-stage stunt Harry Styles has added to his repertoire...

Harry Styles is no stranger to the stage, but he shocked fans during his most recent Love On Tour concert when he got up to some unique performance antics.

The 29-year-old took part in an Australian tradition called a 'shoey' mid-show upon a fans request – and the moment has gone viral.

Niall Horan Addresses The Harry Styles Collab Rumours

The 'As It Was' singer kicked off the Aussie leg of his world tour on February 20, hitting the ground running with his concert in Perth.

Harry's latest show has got everyone talking. Picture: Alamy

Harry brought a member of the audience onstage, he then asked the pop star if he had ever done the traditional stunt, which involved drinking a beverage out of, you guessed it, a shoe.

The Styler first performed the act in front of the crowd, with Harry promising to follow suit before the concert had finished.

Forever a humble showman, Harry kept true to his word! He performed a 'shoey' on stage and drank water out of his very own gootwear before pouring the remaining drops over himself – wow.

Harry Styles does Australian tradition Shoey, drinking out of his shoe at his concert in Perth. pic.twitter.com/zmtPh28ZQ3 — Pop Base (@PopBase) February 20, 2023

harry styles harry styles

2018 2023 pic.twitter.com/9Gjlxx7eFP — ash || L❥VE (@sunfflouwerry) February 20, 2023

The One Direction star said before the shocking moment: "This is one of the most disgusting traditions I’ve ever heard of."

The reaction to the bizarre stunt quickly divided fans, clips were shared everywhere online and users flocked to Twitter to share their thoughts.

One wrote: "every time I've seen that video of harry styles drinking out of a shoe it has been against my will."

i have 0 issue with harry styles drinking out his shoe you do you but i can’t wrap my head around putting ur foot back into a wet shoe — may (@harryshomey) February 21, 2023

every time I've seen that video of harry styles drinking out of a shoe it has been against my will — melanie!🦋is seeing txt (@sunmelx) February 20, 2023

istg if i see that video of harry styles drinking out of a shoe one more time im going feral — Mich 𖤐 (@at3urpancreas) February 21, 2023

Whereas another posted: "i have 0 issue with harry styles drinking out his shoe you do you but i can’t wrap my head around putting ur foot back into a wet shoe. [sic]"

Others couldn't help but get nostalgic and compared the clip to when Harry had refused to perform the Australian tradition years ago during his previous tour to the country – how time flies!

