Harry Potter Actress Jessie Cave’s Newborn Baby Has Tested Positive For Coronavirus

5 January 2021, 16:09

Jessie Cave's baby has tested positive for coronavirus
Jessie Cave's baby has tested positive for coronavirus. Picture: Getty / Jessie Cave/Instagram

Jessie Cave’s two-month-old baby has tested positive for Covid-19.

Harry Potter actress Jessie Cave, who played Lavender Brown in the film series, has revealed her baby boy has coronavirus and is in hospital.

Jessie warned the new strain of Covid-19 is “super powerful” as she posted a photo on Instagram while sat a distance away from her baby boy’s hospital crib.

While watching Boris Johnson’s statement announcing a third national lockdown, Jessie posted to her 155k followers: “I watched the news about lockdown from an isolated room in hospital. Poor baby is covid positive.

“He’s okay and doing well but they are being vigilant and cautious, thankfully. This strain is super powerful and contagious so I do hope that people take extra care in the coming weeks.

“Really didn’t want this to be the start of my families new year. Really didn’t want to be back in a hospital so soon after his traumatic birth. Once again I’m in awe of nurses and doctors [sic].”

Jessie Cave and Alfie Brown now have three children
Jessie Cave and Alfie Brown now have three children. Picture: Getty

The actress said the situation has made her even more proud of her medical expert relatives and asked fans to wish her little one a speedy recovery.

She continued: “It makes me even more proud of my brother, a&e doctor @pondermed and my father, king GP @davidlloyd73 .... please wish baby a speedy recovery.

“He’s 9llbs 7 now so he’s a stronger and bigger boy than he was when we were last in a hospital room (and the needle went into his hand with louder more powerful screams.) Love and best wishes to everyone.”

Jessie and partner Alfie Brown’s baby was born in October, joining their children Donnie and Margot.

