Glastonbury 2021 may go ahead despite the fact England is in lockdown until February or March as Michael Eavis refuses to rule it out.

Glastonbury Festival 2021 could still go ahead as its founder, Michael Eavis, refuses to rule it out despite England being plunged back into lockdown for the next few months.

The infamous founder of the festival has hopes for the festival, held in June each year, if enough people are vaccinated, which he has urged people to do.

His daughter, Emily, who also runs the festival, has also taken to Twitter to refute Spice Girl Mel B's declaration the festival had officially been 'cancelled' this year.

Emily wrote: "There’s no news this end yet, we haven't cancelled."

"Will let you know right here as soon as we have an update."

Speaking to SomersetLive, Michael hinted their was still a chance for this year's festival if enough people had been vaccinated by June.

He said: "As far as the festival is concerned, wouldn’t it be wonderful to get the majority of our population vaccinated before June 2021, so that we can celebrate next summer in proper “Glastonbury style’.”

The Glastonbury founder also revealed he has already been vaccinated and urged everyone to take up the offer of the vaccine.

The Eavis' were sadly forced to cancel the 2020 50th anniversary festival due to the pandemic, breaking the news on their Instagram page and breaking the hearts of tens of thousands of people.

They made the announcement in March as the festival is on such a large scale they need months to set the site up.

This may indicate what time of year we will find out if the festival is going ahead in 2021, so for now, we will have to watch this space!

