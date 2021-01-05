Glastonbury Festival 2021 May Go Ahead If Enough People Vaccinated Says Michael Eavis

5 January 2021, 12:54

Michael Eavis says Glastonbury 2021 could still go ahead
Michael Eavis says Glastonbury 2021 could still go ahead. Picture: Getty Images

Glastonbury 2021 may go ahead despite the fact England is in lockdown until February or March as Michael Eavis refuses to rule it out.

Glastonbury Festival 2021 could still go ahead as its founder, Michael Eavis, refuses to rule it out despite England being plunged back into lockdown for the next few months.

The infamous founder of the festival has hopes for the festival, held in June each year, if enough people are vaccinated, which he has urged people to do.

COVID-19: England Lockdown 'Likely To Last Until March' & Will Be Eased 'Gradually'

His daughter, Emily, who also runs the festival, has also taken to Twitter to refute Spice Girl Mel B's declaration the festival had officially been 'cancelled' this year.

Emily wrote: "There’s no news this end yet, we haven't cancelled."

"Will let you know right here as soon as we have an update."

Speaking to SomersetLive, Michael hinted their was still a chance for this year's festival if enough people had been vaccinated by June.

He said: "As far as the festival is concerned, wouldn’t it be wonderful to get the majority of our population vaccinated before June 2021, so that we can celebrate next summer in proper “Glastonbury style’.”

The Glastonbury founder also revealed he has already been vaccinated and urged everyone to take up the offer of the vaccine.

The Eavis' were sadly forced to cancel the 2020 50th anniversary festival due to the pandemic, breaking the news on their Instagram page and breaking the hearts of tens of thousands of people.

They made the announcement in March as the festival is on such a large scale they need months to set the site up.

This may indicate what time of year we will find out if the festival is going ahead in 2021, so for now, we will have to watch this space!

> Download Our App For All The Latest Music And Celebrity News

More About COVID-19...

See more More About COVID-19...

Coronavirus Latest

Coronavirus Latest

England lockdown likely to go on until March

COVID-19: England Lockdown 'Likely To Last Until March' & Will Be Eased 'Gradually'

PM Boris Johnson announces national lockdown in England

COVID-19: National Lockdown Announced By Prime Minister Including School Closures

Boris Johnson confirmed some schools will have to stay shut a little longer in January

Coronavirus: The Areas Which Will See Primary School Closures

Schools in England have been told they can send students home a day early for Christmas

Schools In England Are Breaking Up Early For Christmas

COVID-19 vaccine approved for use in the UK

COVID-19 Vaccine Approved For Use In UK With Vaccinations Starting Next Week

The new rules for each of the local lockdown tiers have been announced

Post Lockdown Tiers: Here’s What You Can Actually Do Under The New Local Restrictions

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Jamie Foxx joked about his appearance as Electro in the Spider-Man sequel

WATCH: Jamie Foxx Teases Spider-Man Electro Exclusive

Exclusive
Tina Fey said she'd be open to casting Zendaya and Billie Eilish in Mean Girls

Tina Fey To Cast Billie Eilish And Zendaya In Mean Girls?

Exclusive
Bryce Dallas Howard shared hidden The Mandalorian easter egg

WATCH: Bryce Dallas Howard Reveals Unknown The Mandalorian Easter Egg

Exclusive
Martin Kemp shared memories with Barbara Windsor following her passing

WATCH: Martin Kemp Reflects On "Beautiful" Barbara Windsor, Following Her Death

Exclusive
Shawn Mendes put on a special performance for Capital

Shawn Mendes Performs A Special Performance Of ‘Wonder’ & A Surprise Cover

Exclusive
Leigh-Anne Pinnock spoke about meeting Jason Derulo at Capital's Jingle Bell Ball

Leigh-Anne Pinnock Shares Adorable Jason Derulo Story From Backstage At Capital's Jingle Bell Ball