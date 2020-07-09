Harry Potter's Devon Murray, Who Played Seamus Finnigan, Announces He’s Expecting First Child

9 July 2020, 10:01

Devon Murray, who portrayed Seamus Finnigan, is going to be a dad!
Devon Murray, who portrayed Seamus Finnigan, is going to be a dad! Picture: instagram

Harry Potter star Devon Murray is having a baby!

Harry Potter’s Devon Murray, who portrayed Seamus Finnigan in the hit film series, has announced he’s expecting his first child, four months after his co-star Rupert Grint confirmed he was having a baby. (They grow up so fast!)

The actor, 31, shared the happy news with fans on Instagram.

Shawn Mendes Talking About How Much He Loves Emma Watson Has Made Us Fall In Love With Him All Over Again

Devon Murray is having a baby!
Devon Murray is having a baby! Picture: instagram

He shared three scan photographs and also revealed that the little bundle of joy is due earlier next year.

He captioned the post: “Baby Murray - 14th January 2021.”

Fans rushed to congratulate him, with one writing: “Omggg incredible news!!!”

Another added: “Delighted for you both.”

Devon’s Harry Potter co-star Evanna Lynch, who played Luna Lovegood, also sent her well wishes.

She wrote: “Awwww congratulations Dev!! So happy for you!

“You’re going to be such a fun dad!”

Devon describes himself as an actor who starred in Harry Potter for ’10 years of my life’ in his Instagram bio, adding that he was ‘the silly Irish guy who kept blowing up.”

How could we forget?! Congrats!

> Have You Got A Smart Speaker? Tell It To "Play Capital"!

More News

See more More News

Niall Horan and Amelia Woolley have been dating since the middle of locdown

Niall Horan And Amelia Woolley: How Long Have They Been Dating?

Gogglebox star Shaun Malone has welcomed a baby!

Gogglebox’s Shaun Malone Welcomes First Baby & Announces Name

Kanye West declares himself anti-vaccination calling them the devil's work

COVID-19: Kanye West Calls Vaccines 'The Mark Of The Beast' & Says He Had Coronavirus

Stormzy surprised a teenage fan by decorating his room

Stormzy Surprises Teenager By Decorating His Bedroom

Harry Styles fans are obsessed with his Calm app stroytime

Harry Styles Fans Are Living For His Soothing Calm App Story- Here Are The Best Reactions

'The LP Show' kicks off in July!

One Direction’s Liam Payne Announces ‘The LP Show' Livestream Concert Series

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp sent a couple on a Cardboard Honeymoon

WATCH: Couple Send Cardboard Cutouts On Honeymoon After Flights Cancelled

Shows & Presenters

Exclusive
Michelle Visage spoke about how the LGBT community made her feel like she belonged

WATCH: Michelle Visage Shares Heart-Warming Memory Of First Meeting LGBT Community

TV & Film

Exclusive
Young T & Bugsey spoke about the importance of the #BlackLivesMatter movement

WATCH: Young T & Bugsey Explain Why All Lives Matter Is Problematic To #BlackLivesMatter

Exclusive
RAYE shared her support for #BlackLivesMatter protestors

WATCH: RAYE Praises "Mind-Blowing" Protesters Supporting #BlackLivesMatter Movement

Exclusive
KSI shared his thoughts about the #BlackLivesMatter movement

WATCH: KSI Admits He "Has To Work Twice As Hard As A White Person" During #BlackLivesMatter Movement
Exclusive
Niall Horan has sent Sam Fischer topless videos

WATCH: Sam Fischer And Niall Horan Send Each Other Topless Videos