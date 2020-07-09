Harry Potter's Devon Murray, Who Played Seamus Finnigan, Announces He’s Expecting First Child

Devon Murray, who portrayed Seamus Finnigan, is going to be a dad! Picture: instagram

Harry Potter star Devon Murray is having a baby!

Harry Potter’s Devon Murray, who portrayed Seamus Finnigan in the hit film series, has announced he’s expecting his first child, four months after his co-star Rupert Grint confirmed he was having a baby. (They grow up so fast!)

The actor, 31, shared the happy news with fans on Instagram.

He shared three scan photographs and also revealed that the little bundle of joy is due earlier next year.

He captioned the post: “Baby Murray - 14th January 2021.”

Fans rushed to congratulate him, with one writing: “Omggg incredible news!!!”

Another added: “Delighted for you both.”

Devon’s Harry Potter co-star Evanna Lynch, who played Luna Lovegood, also sent her well wishes.

She wrote: “Awwww congratulations Dev!! So happy for you!

“You’re going to be such a fun dad!”

Devon describes himself as an actor who starred in Harry Potter for ’10 years of my life’ in his Instagram bio, adding that he was ‘the silly Irish guy who kept blowing up.”

How could we forget?! Congrats!

