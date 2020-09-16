Harry Potter’s Dudley Dursley Stars In New Netflix Movie And Looks So Different

Harry Melling stars in The Devil All The Time. Picture: Getty / Netflix / Warner Bros

Harry Melling is most well known for playing Dudley Dursley in Harry Potter, and you’ll hardly recognise the actor these days.

Harry Melling has starred in number of films since rising to fame in the Harry Potter film franchise as the wizard’s spoilt cousin Dudley Dursley, and this year he’s making his Netflix return in The Devil All the Time starring Robert Pattinson and Tom Holland.

He also played Merrick in superhero film The Old Guard, which was released in July.

The actor was just 12 years old when he hit the big screen as Dudley on Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone, but now he’s 31 years old and plays Roy Lafterty in the new Netflix movie.

Harry Melling also stars in The Old Guard. Picture: Netflix

When the film dropped on the streaming platform, one fan was seemingly left almost hyperventilating after realising who the actor was playing Roy.

“Oh... my... days!!!!” they tweeted, “Roy from The Devil all the time and Merrick from the Old Guard is played by Harry Melling who was Dudley Dursley in the Harry Potter movies. What a freaking change!!!!! [sic]”

"WAIT Roy is Dudley Dursley?? I knew he looked familiar!” Another shocked film lover wrote.

“ROY IS THE ACTOR WHO PLAYS DUDLEY I DID NOT EXPECT THAT,” tweeted a third.

Oh... my... days!!!! Roy from The Devil all the time and Merrick from the Old Guard is played by Harry Melling who was Dudley Dursley in the Harry Potter movies. What a freaking change!!!!! #surprised #what #ohmydays pic.twitter.com/1MDGN78NHr — Lily K is creating drawings. - Relater, F500 (@artoflilyk) September 16, 2020

Harry Melling was also in The Ballad of Buster Scruggs. Picture: Getty

Harry Melling played Dudley Dursley in Harry Potter. Picture: Warner Bros

Harry keeps a low profile away from the acting industry, with no signs of a social media account online.

Months before The Devil All The Time, Harry appeared in The Old Guard as a ferocious bad guy, opposite Charlize Theron.

He’s also starred in His Dark Materials and Ballad of Buster Scruggs.

