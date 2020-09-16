Netflix’s The Devil All The Time Has An Amazing Cast You Need To Check Out

Netflix's The Devil All The Time has an amazing cast. Picture: Netflix

Tom Holland, Robert Pattinson and Eliza Scanlen are all part of the star-studded cast for the new Netflix movie, The Devil All The Time.

Netflix is bringing us a new UK movie release in the form of The Devil All The Time, and let us tell you, the cast is amazing.

Starring Tom Holland and Robert Pattinson, the new release is a thriller produced by Jake Gyllenhaal and Randall Poster about a young man trying to protect his loved ones in a town full of corruption, scandal and evil characters.

Sounds intriguing, right? And to top it off, some of our favourite actors and actresses are part of the cast including Tom Holland, Robert Pattinson, Eliza Scanlen and a familiar Harry Potter face.

QUIZ: Are You Going On A Date With Tom Holland Or Robert Pattinson?

Here’s some of the important The Devil All The Time cast members you need to know about:

Tom Holland plays the main character Arvin in the new Netflix UK release. Picture: Netflix

Tom Holland as Arvin Russell

Most famous for his role in Marvel’s Spider Man and Billy Elliot, Tom is back on our screens as Arvin Rusell in The Devil All The Time.

The main character of the film, Arvin has had a difficult childhood but has turned out to be a good man. His search for peace in his town hits a few dramatic hurdles.

Robert Pattinson plays the new Pastor in The Devil All The Time. Picture: Netflix

Robert Pattinson as Preston Teagardin

Another unique film for Pattinson as he stars alongside some former colleagues in this new Netflix movie.

Preston Teagardin is the Pastor replacement in the town's church who immediately gets off on the wrong foot with Arvin.

Apart from playing Edward Cullen in the Twilight series which made him famous, the 34 year old has had some great roles including the Lost City of Z, The Rover and Water for Elephants.

Bill Skarsgård as Willard Russell

One member of the famous Skarsgård family, Bill is famous for his roles in spooky movies like It.

Bill plays Arvin’s father in The Devil All The Time. He returns from World War 2 with PTSD and turns to praying and the church to help him through.

Riley Keough plays murderer Sandy Henderson in new Netflix movie. Picture: Netflix

Riley Keough as Sandy Henderson

You’ll recognise Riley from movies and shows like Mad Max, The Girlfriend Experience and now, The Devil All The Time.

Sandy Henderson and her husband enjoy luring innocent people into murderous traps.

Haley Bennett plays Alvin's mum in the Netflix cast. Picture: Netflix

Haley Bennett as Charlotte Russell

Haley has been cast in The Devil All The Time after a hugely successful career that has seen her appear in movies such as The Equaliser, The Magnificent Seven and The Girl On The Train.

She plays Arvin’s mother who is left fighting for her life after being diagnosed with cancer.

Eliza Scanlen as Lenora Laferty

Branded a rising star of The Devil All The Time, Eliza has had roles in Little Women and Babyteeth. She also starred in Home and Away.

She plays Lenora in this Netflix cast who is Alvin’s half sister and Roy’s daughter. She grows very close to her half brother in the movie.

Harry Melling from Harry Potter has also joined the cast. Picture: PA

Harry Melling as Roy Laftery

We all remember Dudley from Harry Potter right?! The mean cousin of 4 Privet Drive?

Well, he’s all grown up and playing Lenora’s father, a travelling preacher who gets corrupted and led down a terrible path.