The White Lotus Star Haley Lu Richardson Manifested Her Jonas Brothers Childhood Dreams Into Reality

By Capital FM

Haley Lu Richardson had the most iconic exchange with the Jonas Brothers after years of stanning them and we can't get over it!

Jonas Brothers superfan Haley Lu Richardson just unlocked the highest tier of being part of an all-grown-up fandom!

The White Lotus star confessed to being the biggest JoBros fan during a recent appearance on The Late Late Show with James Corden, admitting that Nick Jonas in particular had her heart.

Host James even shared a throwback snap of Haley as a teen after she stood in line for hours to meet her idols and posed with the former Disney stars in a framed photo.

He then surprised her with a FaceTime call with none other than Nick himself, and Haley was quite literally all of us as she freaked out over the conversation.

Haley Lu Richardson plays Portia in The White Lotus. Picture: Alamy

Haley Lu Richardson had the time of her life meeting Nick Jonas again years after being a fan. Picture: Haley Lu Richardson/Instagram

She even sweetly shared with him the impact he had on her life growing up, revealing she’s so ‘proud’ of where he, Joe and Kevin are with their lives now and their families as they’re all married with kids.

It didn’t take long for Nick to invite her back to another show - as an adult this time - and she documented the evening like a true fan - with all the merch!

Haley even posed for new pictures with the band for old time’s sake and was serenaded by Nick on the piano - and captioned the post: “Dreams really do come true,” yep - you can say that again!

If that wasn’t dreamy enough, the actress later starred in a music video for the Jonas Brothers’ new song ‘Wings’, and shared clips from the music video on Instagram.

“I AM IN THE JONAS BROTHERS MUSIC VIDEO FOR THEIR NEW SONG WINGS!!!!! I REPEAT I AM IN THE JONAS BROTHERS MUSIC VIDEO FOR THEIR NEW SONG WINGS!!!!!!!!!!!” penned a very excited Haley, as she added, “Watch the full video at the link in my bio!”

“This was the most surreal day of my entire existence,” Haley added, “I’m so thankful. and I got to do it with some of my best friends.”

Hats off to Haley, we’re living through you!

