New Jonas Brothers music is coming... Picture: Getty/Alamy

Nick Jonas has announced that not only is new music from The Jonas Brothers on its way, but they'll be going on tour too!

The Jonas Brothers are going back on tour!

Fans were sent into a tailspin when Nick Jonas took it upon himself to unveil the exciting news that he and his brothers were returning to the road.

Is Joe Jonas Taking His Wife Sophie Turner To See Taylor Swift On Tour?

The 30-year-old made an appearance on his The Voice co-star's series, The Kelly Clarkson Show, and made the announcement in a pretty casual way.

“Later this year, there will be a tour," he said on the chat show – it will be their 12th tour since they started the band back in 2005 – wow!

The Jonas Brothers have new music coming
The Jonas Brothers have new music coming. Picture: Getty

“The album is done," Nick continued to dish on all things music.

"We are very excited about it. We’re kind of in that planning moment with the campaign, the album, the single — all the things," he said during the interview.

He didn't let too many of the finer details slip but he did speak about how the band will approach juggling the touring lifestyle with their young families.

Nick even admitted that he will be turning to Kelly for words of wisdom once he's back on the road, he said: "I will probably be hitting you up for advice on how we should structure it."

Nick Jonas spilt some info on touring to Kelly Clarkson
Nick Jonas spilt some info on touring to Kelly Clarkson. Picture: Getty
Nick announced the exciting news for the bad
Nick announced the exciting news for the bad. Picture: Alamy

"Kevin and Joe have had kids on the road, but I haven’t," the musician told his friend and colleague.

All three Jonas brothers are married with children, with Kevin tying the knot first back in 2009 to Danielle Deleasa, they welcomed their first daughter in 2014 and their second in 2016.

The next to get married was Nick, he famously married Priyanka Chopra with multiple decadent ceremonies in 2018, and they welcomed a baby via surrogacy in January 2022.

Joe and Sophie Turner wed in 2019 and had their first daughter Willa in 2020 and another baby girl in 2022 – the Jonas family is getting so big!

We can't wait to find out more about their next project!

