Great British Bake Off Contestants & Judges Quarantined Together 'To Make Show As Normal As Possible'

'The Great British Bake Off' returns as cast and crew quarantined together. Picture: Channel 4/ The Great British Bake Off

'The Great British Bake Off' kicks off tonight after the bakers, judges and presenters all quarantined together to ensure COVID-19 safety throughout filming to try and make the sure appear as normal as can be!

The Great British Bake Off kicks off on Channel 4 tonight to provide the nation with some much needed entertainment relief, and the bakers, their families, judges and presenters along with the film crew all quarantined together to ensure total safety from COVID-19 and make for as 'normal' show as possible.

The Observer reports the contestants had to quarantine for nine days with the 130 people involved with the show tested three times before filming.

After that, everyone involved lived together for a six week period whilst the competition was underway.

The show have said they tried to create a 'biosphere' for all involved to live in, where as in other years, contestants have been able to go home and continue with their daily lives in between filming, but this year forced production

Creative director of Love Productions, the company behind the show, Kieran Smith admitted they didn't think they'd be able to go ahead with the show this year.

He said: "Initially, we were thinking we’re not sure we will be able to do it this year."

Once deciding to go ahead, he said the 'easy part was the baking', but the logistics of having the bakers, their family, children and even dogs moving into one location for filming.

Kevin said: "The whole point of the bubble [was] being able to be close to each other or pat people on the back, or it wouldn’t be Bake Off."

It is said the crew and cast had separate living quarters from the contestants so they didn't feel 'constant pressure' from the judges but they were allowed to mingle with each other.

The Great British Bake Off airs on Channel 4 at 8pm on Tuesday evening, with the first episode kicking off on 22nd September.

