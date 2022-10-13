Inside Glee’s Documentary About The Show's Controversy & Many Tragedies

By Hayley Habbouchi

A docuseries about the hit show Glee is in the works - here’s the lowdown from what it’s about to when it’ll be released.

A brand-new three-part docuseries about the hit Fox show Glee is in the works, which will take a look at the many controversies behind-the-scenes of the TV series.

The show aired from 2009-2015 and starred the likes of Lea Michele, Cory Monteith, Matthew Morrison, Dianna Agron and Naya Rivera, but the tragedies and controversy surrounding the cast of the show have forever been a question since the show wrapped.

The Idol: The Weeknd’s New TV Series Starring Lily-Rose Depp - All The Details

The new docuseries will explore the highs and lows of the show’s production and will include testimonials from close family and friends of the cast and production crew.

What will we find out in the new documentary and when will it be released?

Here’s the lowdown…

A new docuseries is coming which will explore the controversies of Glee. Picture: Alamy

Cory Monteith died in 2013 following an accidental overdose. Picture: Alamy

What will the Glee docuseries be about?

The docuseries will follow and aim to discuss the complicated and difficult subjects that the stars experienced behind the scenes of the show.

Conversations about the handful of tragic deaths that occurred with the cast are also expected to be delved into, as well as controversies about the actors, including Mark Salling, who played Puck.

Salling was arrested and pleaded guilty to possessing images of child sex abuse and went on to commit suicide while awaiting sentencing in 2018.

Cory Monteith, who played Finn, had an accidental overdose in 2013 and died, while he was dating co-star Lea Michele, who played Rachel, at the time.

Another topic expected to be covered in the docuseries is the tragic death of Naya Rivera, who played Santana Lopez, as she sadly died in 2020 on a boating trip and was survived by her four-year-old son, Josey Hollis Dorsey.

Glee's main character Lea, who is currently headlining Funny Girl on Broadway, was also accused of creating a toxic work environment on set by her co-stars.

Fans have branded the numerous tragedies with the cast the 'Glee curse'. Picture: Alamy

Naya Rivera died in 2020 following a boating accident. Picture: Alamy

What is the Glee ‘curse’?

The so-called ‘Glee curse’ surrounds the many tragedies the cast have been haunted by over the years, in which fans believe the show was plagued with a ‘curse’.

Glee aired from 2009-2015. Picture: Fox

A number of tragedies followed the Glee cast. Picture: Alamy

When will the Glee docuseries be released?

The docuseies is set to air on Discovery+ streaming service, but as there is yet to be an official title for the documentary, a release date is also unknown.

Keep up with this page for more updates.

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital