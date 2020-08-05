Glastonbury Festival Could Be Delayed By Two Years, Says Michael Eavis

Glastonbury could be delayed by two years! Picture: PA images

Glastonbury could be delayed by two years, according to festival organiser Michael Eavis.

Glastonbury was cancelled this year due to coronavirus and now it looks like it may not return until 2022.

Festival organiser Michael Eavis has revealed his team are ‘moving heaven and earth to make sure’ that it goes ahead.

Michael Eavis said it's 'wishful thinking' that the festival will go ahead next year. Picture: PA images

However, he’s also admitted it is ‘just wishful thinking’ at this point in time as nobody knows where we will be next summer.

He told ITV News West Country: “Five hundred people is OK, isn’t it?

“But my job, 250,000 altogether, is too many people I suppose really.

“I’m still hoping I’m going to run next year.

“We’re moving heaven and earth to make sure that we do, but that doesn’t necessarily mean it’s going to happen, that’s just wishful thinking.”

When asked if he’s worried about the future of the festival, he replied: “No, I do not worry at all, I am so confident that it will survive.

“The only certainty I think is the year after, 2022. To be perfectly candid, so we might have to wait for two years maybe.

“But I am still hoping and we are fighting and working at it all the time to make sure it happens next year.”

Glastonbury 2020 was set to be an epic 50-year celebration headlined by Taylor Swift, Paul McCartney and Kendrick Lamar.

It’s unclear if any of these acts will return for the rescheduled dates. But we'll keep you posted!

