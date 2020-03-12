Which Festivals Are Affected By Coronavirus? Glastonbury & Coachella Updates

As Coronavirus spreads and is the only thing on the global agenda, which music festivals have been affected so far, including Glastonbury?

As Coachella announces its delay from April to October in an unprecedented move, which other music festivals are likely to be affected by the outbreak of the virus now being classed as a pandemic by the World Health Organisation?

When Is Coachella? Which Festivals Are Cancelled Or Moved Because Of Coronavirus?

From large scale events such as Glastonbury, to London festivals such as BST and Wireless, here's the latest information on their status.

Coronavirus has officially started affecting everybody's lives, whether you're working from home, washing your hands like never before (which we hope you are), or cancelling holidays, there remains confusion around what will be happening in the coming months, including tours and music festivals.

Whether it be the event deciding it isn't safe to continue, or having to cancel to artists pulling out over safety fears, there are a plethora of reasons these music events could be pulled before the summer arrives, and we'll keep you up to date with all the latest news.

So, which music festivals have cancelled, which have postponed, and which are yet to announce any change to their event, let's take a look...

Coachella

Coachella 2020 has been moved form April to October. Picture: Coachella Festival

It's been the biggest name to have already taken measures to protect the punters, artists and crew who were set to head to the Californian desert in April- announcing they're postponing the entire two weekend event until October, 2020.

Names including Frank Ocean, Travis Scott, Lana Del Ray and Megan Thee Stallion were set to perform in the springtime, and have been taking to their social media accounts to say they're disappointed but understand the date change- unless, of course, they're Frank, who seems pretty happy about the delay!

Frank ocean celebrating after he realized he doesn’t have to perform at Coachella for y’all anymore pic.twitter.com/bNfJ3vmQbn — denzel canvas (@denzelcanvas) March 10, 2020

Glastonbury Festival

The biggest festival of the year and the one on everyone's lips is undoubtedly Glastonbury Festival, stood to be held this year on 24th-28th June 2020, and although they haven't announced they're moving or cancelling the event as of yet, there are hundreds of thousands of people watching their every move.

Releasing a statement in regards to the virus, they said:

"We work closely with all of the relevant agencies, including Public Health England and the NHS, and always review our plans as any circumstances change.

"With this in mind and with our 2020 Festival still 16 weeks away, we continue to plan and prepare for the event, whilst at the same time closely monitoring developments with the coronavirus situation."

This is the 50th anniversary since the festival first began- with huge names including Taylor Swift, Paul McCartney and Diana Ross set to take to the infamous Pyramid stage

200,000 people are set to descend on Worthy Farm this summer, and event organisers have said they're keeping a very close eye on the situation

Wireless

A central London day festival that will see more than 135,000 people attend across the weekend, in Finsbury Park, is another staple summer music event people are eager to find out will be going ahead.

Held this year on 3-5th July 2020, artists including A$AP Rocky, Skepta and Doja Cat are planning on hitting the stage- and it intends, currently, to go ahead.

BST

Held in London's iconic Hyde Park across a massive ten days from the 2-12 July, the festival is still announcing performers despite the gloomy news of Coronavirus spreading, and hasn't yet made a decision to postpone or cancel.

Taylor Swift, Little Mix and Kendrick Lamar are just a few of the names booked for the giant outdoor event, which as of yet, hasn't commented on whether it will be affected by the virus.

All in all, festivals are being left to make their own decisions regarding the continuation of their events- however, there could come a point when they are forced by authorities to take action.

