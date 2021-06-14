Gigi Hadid And Zayn Malik’s New Hobby Revives His One Direction Era

14 June 2021, 16:15 | Updated: 14 June 2021, 16:17

Gigi Hadid showed off her and Zayn Malik's new love for roller-skating
Gigi Hadid showed off her and Zayn Malik's new love for roller-skating. Picture: Getty/PA
Zayn Malik made a rare appearance on his girlfriend Gigi Hadid’s Instagram as she teased their new hobby.

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik have been treating fans to wholesome content about their family life following the birth of their baby girl Khai in September.

It seems the parents now have a new hobby as Gigi’s latest update left fans in awe of the couple’s endless talents.

Zayn Malik And Gigi Hadid ‘Respond’ To Marriage Rumours

Taking to her Instagram Stories over the weekend, the 26-year-old supermodel shared a gift she received from her older sister Marielle.

The present was a new box of rollerblades alongside a throwback snap of a young Gigi putting on similar roller-skates with her big sis.

Gigi Hadid shared her new roller-skates on Instagram
Gigi Hadid shared her new roller-skates on Instagram. Picture: @gigihadid/Instagram
Zayn Malik made a rare appearance on Gigi Hadid's social media
Zayn Malik made a rare appearance on Gigi Hadid's social media. Picture: PA

Fans were quick to recognise the tattooed arms in the background belonging to the former One Direction star, who was seen adjusting the wheels of the roller-skates.

This new hobby should come as no surprise to OG fans of Zayn as they will know he used to skateboard back in the day, with Gigi’s new gift giving a nod to the ‘Vibez’ star’s skating era during his 1D days.

He also has skateboard decks with his album artwork on them as part of his merchandise for his third album, 'Nobody Is Listening'!

Khai’s mama is yet to give fans a glimpse of her roller-skating antics with her beau, but we’re sure they’re both naturals, and if not, at least Gigi has a pro to teach her!

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik welcomed their baby girl Khai last year
Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik welcomed their baby girl Khai last year. Picture: @gigihadid/Instagram

Naturally, fans were sent into meltdown over the snap Gigi posted, with one tweeting: “WAIT IS HE FIXING THE ROLLER SKATES FOR GIGI.”

“ZAYN BEING SUPPORTIVE,” penned another, alongside a string of crying emojis.

Meanwhile, other fans were just happy to catch the rare glimpse of Zayn!

