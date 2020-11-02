Gigi Hadid And Zayn Malik Dressed Their Baby Girl In The Cutest Halloween Costume

Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid celebrated their baby girl's first Halloween. Picture: PA / Gigi Hadid/Instagram

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik shared their first photo of their new baby girl, adorably dressing her as the Hulk for Halloween.

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik’s baby girl is just over a month old, but when Halloween came around the showbiz couple couldn’t help but get their adorable tot involved in the costumes.

In the first sneak-peek photo of their new daughter, Gigi and Zayn posed in their outfits for a cute family selfie.

Gigi dressed as Samus Aran, a Nintendo character, Harry Potter superfan Zayn wore a Slytherin uniform, and the couple put their baby girl in a tiny Hulk costume.

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik dressed their baby as the Hulk. Picture: Gigi Hadid/Instagram

Covering her face with a GIF of the animation, Gigi posted the photo to Instagram Stories, adding a Hulk arm on the tot for full effect and a bright green fluffy hat on her head.

In the family photo Gigi and Zayn both beam at their baby daughter as Zayn holds her in his arms.

“My first Halloween,” was written underneath the picture.

Gigi, who gave birth at the end of September, looked sensational in the snap, wearing a skin-tight one piece and with her hair scraped into a high ponytail.

Marvel’s Hulk actor Mark Ruffalo was seriously impressed with the little one’s costume, commenting on the picture: “Happy 1st Halloween to a fellow Strongest Avenger. You look smashing!”

The supermodel also posted a few pics of her costume on her Instagram feed, writing in the caption: “Choose your player.”

Showing off her incredible figure in the bodysuit, Gigi posed for a few selfies under a bright red light.

