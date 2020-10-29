Gigi Hadid And Zayn Malik Unwind With A Drink On ‘Lit’ Date Night After Birth Of Baby Girl

29 October 2020, 10:09

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik had a date night while their baby girl slept
Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik had a date night while their baby girl slept. Picture: Getty / Yolanda Hadid/Instagram

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik are ensuring they take an evening for themselves every so often, weeks after becoming parents to their baby girl.

Gigi Hadid and boyfriend Zayn Malik welcomed their baby daughter at the end of September, keeping the newborn off of social media but instead sharing a snippet into their new lives as parents.

Unwinding with a well-deserved drink, Gigi shared a photo on Instagram Stories of her and Zayn about to crack open a bottle of Rosaluna, gifted by the supermodel’s close friend Nate Brown.

Zayn Malik And Gigi Hadid’s Relationship Timeline: How They Met & How Long Have They Been Together?

“Date night ‘bout to be lit thanks & congrats @natebrown !!!” Gigi wrote alongside the picture.

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik had a boozy night together
Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik had a boozy night together. Picture: Gigi Hadid/Instagram
Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik welcomed their baby girl in September
Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik welcomed their baby girl in September. Picture: Getty

Gigi and Zayn were also gifted a candle along with the handmade agave spirit, for a truly relaxing night while their little girl slept.

The couple have made sure to have regular date nights since the birth of their baby, whose name they’re yet to share with the world, with Gigi often sharing the recipes she’s been whipping up for her boyfriend.

After posting a snap from their boozy date night, Gigi went on to thank her friends for all of their gifts, as well as sharing a handwritten letter to fans and loved ones who have also sent presents and well-wishes she hasn’t yet publicly acknowledged.

Gigi Hadid thanked those who have sent her and her baby gifts
Gigi Hadid thanked those who have sent her and her baby gifts. Picture: Gigi Hadid/Instagram

While her baby girl slept, Gigi wrote: “I just want to put out there...while I have the time, that when I do Thank You's on here, I think of the so many generous gifts we have received that haven't had a public ‘thanks’…

“If I have not posted about something, it is not from a lack of gratitude. Just a new mom trying to get it all sorted while she naps.”

She also promised “thank you cards are on their way.”

