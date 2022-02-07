Gigi Hadid Clears Up Comment On Rihanna’s Bump Photo After Sparking Theory She’s Pregnant With Twins

7 February 2022, 12:44

Gigi Hadid had to respond to the commotion she accidentally caused on RiRi's bump photo
Gigi Hadid had to respond to the commotion she accidentally caused on RiRi's bump photo. Picture: Alamy
Gigi Hadid was forced to explain the Instagram comment she left on Rihanna’s baby bump selfie, after igniting rumours the singer’s pregnant with twins.

Rihanna’s news she and A$AP Rocky are expecting their first baby almost crashed the internet last week, and Gigi Hadid’s comment on RiRi’s first bump snap only caused more of a frenzy.

After Rihanna posted a too-cute photo of her blossoming baby bump, Gigi was among many celebs to leave an appreciation comment.

Inside Rihanna’s Pregnancy Details Including Due Date, Baby’s Gender & More

The model wrote: “Three angels.”

Rihanna posted a photo of her pregnant belly last week
Rihanna posted a photo of her pregnant belly last week. Picture: Rihanna/Instagram
Rihanna and A$AP Rocky are set to become parents
Rihanna and A$AP Rocky are set to become parents. Picture: Getty

Not long after, the 26-year-old’s innocent comment became part of a theory Rihanna and A$AP are expecting twins.

Gigi – who last year modelled for Rihanna's lingerie brand Savage X Fenty – had to apologise for the ‘commotion’ she caused, returning to her comment to clear up what she meant.

“I just caught word of this commotion,” she responded. “I meant Rih / Rocky / baby lol.”

Gigi’s original comment received hundreds of replies from fans asking if the fashion mogul knew something RiRi’s Navy didn’t.

Gigi Hadid during Rihanna's Savage X Fenty Show 2021
Gigi Hadid during Rihanna's Savage X Fenty Show 2021. Picture: Getty

We can only applaud Gigi for coming back to shut the rumours down.

Rihanna and A$AP only announced their baby news last week, with a casual photo shoot of the couple strolling along together.

The mum-to-be let the bombshell slip by unbuttoning her pink Chanel coat to let her bump do all the talking.

The Fenty entrepreneur and her rapper boyfriend only revealed their relationship in 2021, after keeping their relationship out of the spotlight for months.

