The Meals Gigi Hadid Has Been Cooking To Settle Her Pregnancy Cravings

Gigi Hadid's spicy vodka pasta went viral when she posted the recipe. Picture: Gigi Hadid/Instagram

Gigi Hadid has been busy baking throughout her pregnancy, spending lockdown creating some incredible recipes.

Gigi Hadid won Celebrity Masterchef US in 2016, wowing the judges including Gordon Ramsay with a juicy burger and cementing her status as a professional cook as well as a model.

And throughout lockdown, pregnant Gigi kept busy and satisfied her cravings with an array of mouth-watering recipes she shared frequently on Instagram Stories.

One of the recipes, which fans often recreate on TikTok, is a creamy pasta in a vodka sauce which she made a few months ago 'for two' – AKA for her and boyfriend Zayn Malik.

Gigi Hadid has also been making Nadiya Hussain's recipes. Picture: Gigi Hadid/Instagram

The saucy dish quickly went viral when Gigi first posted it, and a number of TikTok videos have since surfaced as budding cooks recreate what has become a hugely popular dish created by the model.

When she shared a tutorial of how to make the dish, Gigi showed fans the step by step instructions, admitting she didn’t use vodka that time around but she usually adds a splash.

She also showed the homemade focaccia bread which she served up with a balsamic vinegar and olive oil and a charcuterie board.

Gigi also whipped up some focaccia bread. Picture: Gigi Hadid/Instagram

Gigi Hadid's vodka sauce pasta has been a huge hit with fans. Picture: Gigi Hadid/Instagram

Later on in quarantine, Gigi whipped up monkey bread, a cinnamon-covered dough sprinkled with cinnamon sugar beneath a sticky, sweet sauce.

Proving she’s a fan of Great British Bake Off, the supermodel also spent one morning making 2015 winner Nadiya Hussain’s peanut butter and jelly traybake.

For Gigi’s complete spicy Vodka pasta recipe (for two), take a look below…

1. In a large sauce pan heat 1/4 cup olive oil and add a small, diced garlic clove and 1/4 shallot or red onion.

2. Add 1/4 cup of tomato paste and cook until it darkens.

3. Add one tablespoon of vodka if you have it, and wait for it to evaporate.

4. Add half a cup of heavy cream and one teaspoon of red pepper flakes (more if you like it spicier).

5. Keep stirring until the sauce is combined and season with salt and pepper.

6. Remove the sauce from the heat and cook your pasta (230 grams).

7. When the pasta is done, save 1/4 cup of the pasta water before draining it.

8. Add the pasta to your sauce, with the saved pasta water and one tablespoon of butter.

9. Stir over a medium heat until the butter has melted, and the “sauce is saucy,” according to Gigi.

10. Add half a cup of parmesan cheese and stir.

11. Serve topped with parmesan cheese and chopped basil.

