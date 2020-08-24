The Meals Gigi Hadid Has Been Cooking To Settle Her Pregnancy Cravings

24 August 2020, 14:23

Gigi Hadid's spicy vodka pasta went viral when she posted the recipe
Gigi Hadid's spicy vodka pasta went viral when she posted the recipe. Picture: Gigi Hadid/Instagram

Gigi Hadid has been busy baking throughout her pregnancy, spending lockdown creating some incredible recipes.

Gigi Hadid won Celebrity Masterchef US in 2016, wowing the judges including Gordon Ramsay with a juicy burger and cementing her status as a professional cook as well as a model.

Gigi And Bella Hadid Send ‘Sister’ Dua Lipa Sweet Birthday Messages

And throughout lockdown, pregnant Gigi kept busy and satisfied her cravings with an array of mouth-watering recipes she shared frequently on Instagram Stories.

One of the recipes, which fans often recreate on TikTok, is a creamy pasta in a vodka sauce which she made a few months ago 'for two' – AKA for her and boyfriend Zayn Malik.

Gigi Hadid has also been making Nadiya Hussain's recipes
Gigi Hadid has also been making Nadiya Hussain's recipes. Picture: Gigi Hadid/Instagram

The saucy dish quickly went viral when Gigi first posted it, and a number of TikTok videos have since surfaced as budding cooks recreate what has become a hugely popular dish created by the model.

When she shared a tutorial of how to make the dish, Gigi showed fans the step by step instructions, admitting she didn’t use vodka that time around but she usually adds a splash.

She also showed the homemade focaccia bread which she served up with a balsamic vinegar and olive oil and a charcuterie board.

Gigi also whipped up some focaccia bread
Gigi also whipped up some focaccia bread. Picture: Gigi Hadid/Instagram
Gigi Hadid's vodka sauce pasta has been a huge hit with fans
Gigi Hadid's vodka sauce pasta has been a huge hit with fans. Picture: Gigi Hadid/Instagram

Later on in quarantine, Gigi whipped up monkey bread, a cinnamon-covered dough sprinkled with cinnamon sugar beneath a sticky, sweet sauce.

Proving she’s a fan of Great British Bake Off, the supermodel also spent one morning making 2015 winner Nadiya Hussain’s peanut butter and jelly traybake.

For Gigi’s complete spicy Vodka pasta recipe (for two), take a look below…

1. In a large sauce pan heat 1/4 cup olive oil and add a small, diced garlic clove and 1/4 shallot or red onion.

2. Add 1/4 cup of tomato paste and cook until it darkens.

3. Add one tablespoon of vodka if you have it, and wait for it to evaporate.

4. Add half a cup of heavy cream and one teaspoon of red pepper flakes (more if you like it spicier).

5. Keep stirring until the sauce is combined and season with salt and pepper.

6. Remove the sauce from the heat and cook your pasta (230 grams).

7. When the pasta is done, save 1/4 cup of the pasta water before draining it.

8. Add the pasta to your sauce, with the saved pasta water and one tablespoon of butter.

9. Stir over a medium heat until the butter has melted, and the “sauce is saucy,” according to Gigi.

10. Add half a cup of parmesan cheese and stir.

11. Serve topped with parmesan cheese and chopped basil.

> Download Our App For All The Latest Celebrity News

More News

See more More News

KFC are dropping their iconic slogan for a short while

KFC Temporarily Scraps Hygiene Hazardous Slogan Amid COVID-19 Fears

Lili Reinhart and Austin Abrams star in sob fest 'Chemical Hearts'

Chemical Hearts: Lili Reinhart & Austin Abrams Star In Amazon Prime Sob Fest

TV & Film

The Cabins will apparently have a similar feel to Love Island

ITV ‘Launching New Dating Show The Cabins’ After Postponing Love Island

Simon Cowell will be temporarily replaced by Ashley Banjo on the BGT semi-finals

Diversity Star Ashley Banjo Will Replace Simon Cowell For Britain’s Got Talent Semi-Finals

TV & Film

Harry Styles and Megan Thee Stallion now follow each other on social media

Harry Styles Sparks Megan Thee Stallion Collab Rumours After Following Each Other On Instagram
Marcel Somerville attacked by armed robbers with machetes

Love Island's Marcel Somerville Attacked By Robbers With Machetes As They Tried To Steal His Car

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Tom Holland turned down the role of Tangled's Flynn Rider

WATCH: Tom Holland Turns Down Role In Live-Action Tangled Movie

TV & Film

Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp remembered our friend, Producer Joe

Roman Kemp Pays Tribute To Capital Producer And Close Friend, Joe Lyons

Shows & Presenters

Exclusive
Shaggy's daughter looked unimpressed to meet Prince Harry

WATCH: Shaggy Recalls His Daughter Snubbing Prince Harry

Shows & Presenters

Exclusive
Liam Payne shared the moment he was put into One Direction

Liam Payne Shares The Very Moment He Was Selected For One Direction On The X Factor

Exclusive
Liam Payne said Cheryl didn't stand when the crowd gave him a standing ovation on The X Factor

Liam Payne Recalls Cheryl’s Standing Ovation Snub When He Auditioned For The X Factor

Exclusive
Anne-Marie offered advice to her younger self

WATCH: Anne-Marie Advises Her Younger Self To "Worry Less" About Other People's Thoughts

Shows & Presenters