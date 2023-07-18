Gigi Hadid Arrested In Cayman Islands For ‘Possession Of Drugs’

Gigi Hadid was arrested after travelling to the Cayman Islands. Picture: Instagram/Getty

Gigi Hadid was travelling to the Cayman Islands with her friend when they were arrested for possession of Marijuana.

Gigi Hadid was arrested and charged with possession of Marijuana after flying from the USA to the Cayman Islands last week with her friend Leah McCarthy, according to reports.

The supermodel and her pal arrived on July 10 after travelling by private jet when customs officers scanned their luggage upon arrival at the airport, as per local outlet Cayman Marl Road.

Officers are said to have then discovered marijuana and “utensils used for the consumption of ganja.”

Gigi Hadid attends 2023 Met Gala

Gigi Hadid was reportedly arrested in the Cayman Islands. Picture: Alamy

Both of the girls were then arrested on suspicion of importation of ganja and importation of utensils used for the consumption of ganja, according to the outlet.

They were then taken to the Prisoner Detention Center for processing and eventually released on bail.

The outlet went on to report that the duo were charged on July 12 during a court appearance where they both pleaded guilty and were fined $1,000, but reportedly won't face any charges.

Gigi Hadid was released on bail after being charged with possession of Marijuana. Picture: Gigi Hadid/Instagram

Gigi’s representative said: “Gigi was traveling with marijuana purchased legally in NYC with a medical license.

"It has also been legal for medical use in Grand Cayman since 2017. Her record remains clear and she enjoyed the rest of her time on the island."

The mother-of-one hasn’t publicly addressed the arrest but seems to be enjoying her summer vacation nonetheless as she recently shared a string of snaps from her holiday on the island.

