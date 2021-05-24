George Floyd Vigil To Be Held In Brighton On One-Year Anniversary Of His Killing

24 May 2021, 17:04

Vigils are going ahead around the world on 25 May to remember victims of police brutality
Vigils are going ahead around the world on 25 May to remember victims of police brutality. Picture: Getty
A Black Lives Matter vigil in memory of George Floyd is going ahead in Brighton on the anniversary of his killing.

George Floyd was killed on 25 May 2020 by police officer Derek Chauvin in Minnesota, US, and one year on from his death vigils are going ahead around the world to remember the innocent father of one and all other victims of police brutality.

In the UK, a vigil in Brighton is set to go ahead in what event organisers have said will be a “static and peaceful vigil.”

The event will be at Level Park between 6pm - 8pm on Tuesday 25 May, the one-year anniversary of George Floyd’s death.

Black Lives Matter rally in Brighton in June 2020
Black Lives Matter rally in Brighton in June 2020. Picture: Getty

Organisers said their motivation for the event is to “provide an opportunity to unite one year on from the murder of George Floyd.”

The poster states: “Let’s remember him and the many other people who have lost their lives due to police brutality and state sanctioned violence.

“We also want to take this opportunity to connect the dots between the murder of George Floyd, police violence in the UK and state sanctioned violence elsewhere in the world.

“Now is the time to come together and demand a better future for all – we are stronger together!”

Brighton BLM have organised a vigil on the anniversary of George Floyd's death
Brighton BLM have organised a vigil on the anniversary of George Floyd's death. Picture: Brighton BLM
George Floyd was murdered by police officer Derek Chauvin
George Floyd was murdered by police officer Derek Chauvin. Picture: Getty

Supporters attending the event are urged to bring with them; masks and hand sanitiser, as well as candles, torches, banners or placards.

The killing of George Floyd sparked international protests and a worldwide surge in support for the ongoing Black Lives Matter movement.

