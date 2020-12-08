Gemma Collins & Darren Day To Enter Christmas Number 1 Race With 'Baby It's Cold Outside'

Gemma Collins is trying to get a Christmas number one with Darren Day. Picture: Instagram @gemmacollins

Gemma Collins is releasing a cover of 'Baby It's Cold Outside' in time for Christmas with her 'Celeb Big Brother' co-star, Darren Day and people are shook.

TOWIE's Gemma Collins is releasing a cover of 'Baby it's Cold Outside' with her Celebrity Big Brother co-star Darren Day as the reality star team up to try and bag a Christmas number one.

Announcing the news to her 2 million followers, there was a mixed reaction to the reality pair teaming up for a musical number, despite both having musical backgrounds.

WATCH: Liam Payne Reflects On Performing With One Direction At Capital's Jingle Bell Ball

In a teaser clip of the GC in the recording studio, the star begins by saying:

"To the nation it is the GC and Dazzle, he's not claustrophobic anymore."

"He's singing a song to cheer everyone up from what a terrible year this has been."

Viral meme account @loveofhuns simply wrote, "Mariah is shaking" and we couldn't agree more.

Gillian McKeith couldn't resist letting Gemma know how excited she is for the song, despite infamously being told to 'f*** off' by the star during her CBB stint down.

Celebs react to Gemma Collins and Darren Day vying for Christmas number one. Picture: Instagram @gemmacollins

The song will be released on Friday 11th December, just in time for the Christmas chart countdown to begin.

Gemma let everyone know: "I wanted to do something fun and fabulous for you all for charity as it’s been a tough year for all, I hope this spreads some cheer and warmth in your hearts."

The news has caused the 39-year-old to trend on Twitter, with some critics eye-rolling at the upcoming musical duet, but many looking forward to some light-hearted festive cheer.

Who knows, in a year where anything can happen, will the GC and Dazzle be headed for the number 1 spot?!

Listen to Capital to hear the Official Big Top 40 with Will Manning every Sunday from 4-7pm!

> Download Our App For All The Latest TV & Film News