Gabby Petito Dead Aged 22 After Autopsy Confirms Manner Of Death

The body found in search for Gabby Petito has been confirmed as the YouTube star. Picture: @gabspetito/Instagram

Authorities have confirmed the body found in Wyoming belongs to missing YouTuber Gabby Petito.

The FBI has confirmed the human remains found at Bridger-Teton National Forest in Wyoming belong to missing YouTuber Gabby Petito.

Teton County Coroner Brent Blue confirmed the manner of death was homicide but did not disclose a cause of death following the autopsy which took place on Tuesday.

The remains were found over the weekend in Wyoming, eight days after Gabby’s family reported her missing.

FBI are on the search for Gabby Petito's boyfriend Brian Laundrie. Picture: @gabspetito/Instagram

FBI agent Charles Jones told the media about their findings at the time while holding back tears.

He said: “As every parent can imagine, this is an incredibly difficult time for her family and friends, our thoughts and prayers are with them.

“We ask that you all respect their privacy as they mourn the loss of their daughter.”

Gabby Petito died aged 22, autopsy confirms. Picture: @gabspetito/Instagram

Gabby was on a road trip with her 23-year-old boyfriend Brian Laundrie, who has been identified as a person of interest in the case.

FBI agents have still been searching for him as he’s not been seen since leaving his family’s home last Tuesday.

Brian returned home alone in their white van when he drove back to his parent's house in Florida on September 1, just 10 days before Gabby’s family reported her missing.

