Gabby Petito: Body Found In Search For Missing YouTuber

By Capital FM

A body matching the description of missing YouTube star Gabby Petito has been found in Wyoming.

A body matching the description of 22-year-old missing woman Gabby Petito has been found at the Bridger-Teton National Forest in Wyoming.

The body is yet to be formally identified, however, the FBI has said the remains found were consistent with the YouTube star’s description.

First Dates Bartender Merlin Griffiths Reveals Bowel Cancer Diagnosis

A cause of death is yet to be confirmed and an autopsy is set to take place on Tuesday.

This comes after Gabby was reported missing on September 11.

A body has been found in search of missing YouTube star Gabby Petito. Picture: @gabspetito/Instagram

Brian Laundrie has been identified as a person of interest in the case. Picture: @gabspetito/Instagram

FBI agent Charles Jones told the media while holding back tears: “As every parent can imagine, this is an incredibly difficult time for her family and friends, our thoughts and prayers are with them.

“We ask that you all respect their privacy as they mourn the loss of their daughter.”

Gabby and her 23-year-old boyfriend Brian Laundrie, who has been identified as a person of interest in the case, left on a road trip around the US in a camper van back in July, before he returned home alone on September 1.

Police bodycam footage from August 12 showing Gabby in tears after a row with Brian was released earlier this month.

Brian and Gabby went on a road trip back in July. Picture: YouTube

She was reported missing by her family on September 11 after her family hadn’t heard from her in 13 days.

Brian was alone in their white van when he drove back to his parents’ house in Florida on September 1.

A search has now been launched for him after he was last seen by his family on Tuesday.

Gabby’s dad Joseph has shared a heartbreaking post about his daughter on Twitter, writing: “#GABBYPETITO she touched the world,” alongside a photo of the social media star with angel wings following the FBI’s announcement.

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital