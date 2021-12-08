I'm A Celeb's Frankie Bridge Is Already Flooded With Lucrative Brand Deals

8 December 2021, 12:48

Frankie Bridge is set to make 'millions'
Frankie Bridge is set to make 'millions'. Picture: Getty/ITV
Frankie Bridge could potentially make 'millions' after her appearance on I'm A Celeb as one of the favourites to win.

Frankie Bridge has undeniably been one of I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here's breakout stars of their 2021 series.

Reports claim that the former pop star is set to potentially make millions after her stint on the ITV reality show, with brands already preparing to proposition her with lucrative offers upon her exit.

I’m A Celebrity Star Frankie Bridge Spotted Sending Secret Signal To Friends At Home

The 32-year-old star is a favourite to become queen of Gwrych Castle this year, and all eyes turn to her star as it's set to reach new heights when the show wraps up...

Frankie Bridge is set to make millions after I'm A Celeb
Frankie Bridge is set to make millions after I'm A Celeb. Picture: Frankie Bridge/Instagram

The Loose Women panellist will reportedly be met with offers of more presenting gigs as well as brand ambassadorships that are sure to make her net worth skyrocket.

A source told this tabloid: "She's been offered a solo presenting gig for a couple of major channels, and has had loads of interest from high-end fashion brands."

From fashion to television, it looks like The Saturday's songstress will have her pick of the bunch when she chooses her next business venture post-castle.

Frankie Bridge is one of this year's breakout stars
Frankie Bridge is one of this year's breakout stars. Picture: ITV
Experts report that Frankie Bridge's net worth will skyrocket after the show
Experts report that Frankie Bridge's net worth will skyrocket after the show. Picture: Getty

Whist the mum-of-two remains in the Welsh castle getting stuck into challenges and bushtucker trials, her agent on the outside has been inundated with interest from countless companies wanting to cash in on her popularity.

The insider revealed to the publication that "it's a super-exciting time for her" as one of the favourites on the show.

Frankie's net worth is already estimated to be around the £11 million mark, and she's allegedly receiving a fee for competing on I'm A Celeb that stands anywhere between £30,000 and £200,000.

I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! continues at 9pm on ITV.

