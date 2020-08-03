Frank Ocean Fans Warned Not To 'Hound' Singer For New Music As He Mourns Death Of Younger Brother

Frank Ocean loses his 18-year-old brother in a car crash. Picture: Getty Images

Frank Ocean's 18-year-old brother has tragically died in a car crash and fans are urging people now, more than ever, not to put pressure on the 'Lost' singer for new music.

Frank Ocean has suffered the devastating loss of his 18-year-old brother, Ryan Breaux, in a car crash that saw two people die, and now, fans of the singer are warning others not to 'hound' him for new music, as the 'Lost' singer faces constant pressure to drop records.

It was reported by authorities a car collided with a tree at high speed in California on the early hours of Sunday morning, and it soon emerged the identity of the person in the car was that of Frank's younger brother, with tributes and messages of support pouring in.

However, fans are also asking that people now, more than ever, do not pester the GRAMMY award winner to release new music, as Frank infamously faces the same amount of flack for his intermittent releases as the likes of Rihanna.

One person wrote: "If any of you still hounding frank ocean for the album after this, you’re garbage."

Another responded: "Facts.. I’ve looked at people’s tweets saying “well this is gonna delay the album even more.” ok, and?"

find it very disturbing and gross that people are commenting things like “imagine how good the next album is gonna be” in regards to frank ocean’s brother dying — odalis (@odie_zaz) August 3, 2020

Another fan voiced their disgust at people suggesting his next album will be 'better' following his devastating loss.

They wrote: "Find it very disturbing and gross that people are commenting things like “imagine how good the next album is gonna be” in regards to frank ocean’s brother dying."

Frank's last album, the critically acclaimed 'Blonded' was released in 2016, four years after 'Channel Orange', and fans are eager for new music in 2020.

Before the pandemic forced music festivals to postpone, he was also set to headline Coachella in 2020 alongside Travis Scott and Calvin Harris, and it is yet to be announced whether he will honour this for 2021's festival.

We're sending all of our love and support to Frank's family at this incredibly challenging time.

