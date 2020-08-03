Frank Ocean Fans Warned Not To 'Hound' Singer For New Music As He Mourns Death Of Younger Brother

3 August 2020, 10:05

Frank Ocean loses his 18-year-old brother in a car crash
Frank Ocean loses his 18-year-old brother in a car crash. Picture: Getty Images

Frank Ocean's 18-year-old brother has tragically died in a car crash and fans are urging people now, more than ever, not to put pressure on the 'Lost' singer for new music.

Frank Ocean has suffered the devastating loss of his 18-year-old brother, Ryan Breaux, in a car crash that saw two people die, and now, fans of the singer are warning others not to 'hound' him for new music, as the 'Lost' singer faces constant pressure to drop records.

Chris Hughes Opens Up About Jesy Nelson Split For First Time

It was reported by authorities a car collided with a tree at high speed in California on the early hours of Sunday morning, and it soon emerged the identity of the person in the car was that of Frank's younger brother, with tributes and messages of support pouring in.

However, fans are also asking that people now, more than ever, do not pester the GRAMMY award winner to release new music, as Frank infamously faces the same amount of flack for his intermittent releases as the likes of Rihanna.

One person wrote: "If any of you still hounding frank ocean for the album after this, you’re garbage."

Another responded: "Facts.. I’ve looked at people’s tweets saying “well this is gonna delay the album even more.” ok, and?"

Another fan voiced their disgust at people suggesting his next album will be 'better' following his devastating loss.

They wrote: "Find it very disturbing and gross that people are commenting things like “imagine how good the next album is gonna be” in regards to frank ocean’s brother dying."

Frank's last album, the critically acclaimed 'Blonded' was released in 2016, four years after 'Channel Orange', and fans are eager for new music in 2020.

Before the pandemic forced music festivals to postpone, he was also set to headline Coachella in 2020 alongside Travis Scott and Calvin Harris, and it is yet to be announced whether he will honour this for 2021's festival.

We're sending all of our love and support to Frank's family at this incredibly challenging time.

> Download Our App For All The Latest Music News

More News

See more More News

Sean Sagar is rumoured to be dating Jesy Nelson

Who Is Sean Sagar? 5 Things You Need To Know About Jesy Nelson’s Rumoured New Boyfriend From His Age To TV Roles
Jesy Nelson was spotted out with Sean Sagar and Chris Hughes is said to be finding it 'hard' to see

Chris Hughes ‘Gutted’ After Ex Jesy Nelson & Sean Sagar PDA Pictures Emerge Following Dating Rumours
Jesy Nelson and Sean Sagar are apparently dating after all.

Jesy Nelson ‘Confirms’ Sean Sagar Relationship As Little Mix Star Is Photographed On ‘Date’
Gigi Hadid and Zayn posted a selfie for the first time in months

Gigi Hadid And Zayn Malik Surprise Fans With Intimate Glimpse Into Relationship At Home

Rare footage of Taylor Zakhar Perez and Joey King rehearsing for The Kissing Booth has been released

The Kissing Booth’s Taylor Zakhar Perez Shows Fans Rare Behind-The-Scenes Footage From Arcade Dance With Joey King
Little Mix: The Search kicks off in Autumn!

Jesy Nelson Opens Up About Little Mix: The Search

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Shaggy's daughter looked unimpressed to meet Prince Harry

WATCH: Shaggy Recalls His Daughter Snubbing Prince Harry

Shows & Presenters

Exclusive
Liam Payne shared the moment he was put into One Direction

Liam Payne Shares The Very Moment He Was Selected For One Direction On The X Factor

Exclusive
Liam Payne said Cheryl didn't stand when the crowd gave him a standing ovation on The X Factor

Liam Payne Recalls Cheryl’s Standing Ovation Snub When He Auditioned For The X Factor

Exclusive
Anne-Marie offered advice to her younger self

WATCH: Anne-Marie Advises Her Younger Self To "Worry Less" About Other People's Thoughts

Shows & Presenters

Exclusive
Charlie Puth cried on the set of 'See You Again'

WATCH: Charlie Puth Opens Up About Crying And Throwing Up On Set Of Music Video

Shows & Presenters

Exclusive
RAYE spoke about the story behind 'Natalie Don't'

WATCH: RAYE Teases A "Big News Story" After Boyfriend Left Her For Her Friend

Shows & Presenters