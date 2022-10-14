Francis Bourgeois Lands His Very Own Trainspotting Show & Some Big Celebs Will Be Joining Him

Trainspotting with Francis Bourgeois is coming to Channel 4 this October. Picture: Getty/Channel 4

By Capital FM

TikTok star Francies Bourgeois is set to take celebs trainspotting with him in his brand new series!

TIkTok sensation Francis Bourgeois is set to front his very own Channel 4 digital series titled Trainspotting with Francis Bourgeois!

The viral sensation rose to fame with his love of trainspotting and his hobby is now being turned into a five-part series, which will see Francis offering a unique perspective on his pastime.

He’ll be joined by some of the UK’s favourite celebrities for an adventure of a lifetime, as he’s set to partake in trainspotting with them across five different locations in the UK.

Francis Bourgeois soared to fame with his viral trainspotting videos. Picture: Francis Bourgeois/Instagram

Chloe Burrows will feature as a guest on Francis Bourgeois' new trainspotting series. Picture: Channel 4

Joining Francis on the tracks will be comedian Aisling Bea, Eurovision star Sam Ryder, football star Jesse Lingard, rapper AJ Tracey and Love Island alum Chloe Burrows.

Francis is set to give us all a glimpse into the art of ‘wild trainspotting’ in the fun and exciting new launch.

It will be available to watch on Channel 4’s YouTube channel with shorter versions appearing on Channel 4’s Facebook, Instagram and TikTok pages from October 19.

All aboard as #TikTok superstar Francis Bourgeois is setting off to explore the world of British trainspotting in a new @Channel4 digital series 🚂



He'll be joined by @WeeMissBea @SamRyderMusic @JesseLingard @ChloeBurrows @ajtracey



Starts 19 October! https://t.co/i0gx5gcUPy pic.twitter.com/dKfu4ODOHS — Channel 4 Press (@C4Press) October 14, 2022

Francis Bourgeois will be joined by Jesse Lingard as one of his many celeb guests. Picture: Channel 4

Speaking on the upcoming series, Francis said: “Trainspotting with Francis Bourgeois has been an absolute whirlwind. When I started making videos about my hobby I never thought anything like this would happen. It’s been totally surreal.

“Celebrities I’ve seen on TV, stages and sports stadiums, I’ve been able to take into my domain to show them how trains and all things mechanical engineering make me feel, hopefully making them feel something good too!

“Showcasing my passion in a way I have never been able to before, has been so liberating. Showing the ins and outs that make railway enthusiasm such a rollercoaster. I cannot wait to show you all!”

