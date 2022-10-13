There’s A New Photo From 'The Crown' Showing Elizabeth Debikcki As Princess Diana With William & Harry

By Capital FM

Elizabeth Debicki portrays Princess Diana in the new series of 'The Crown'.

In a new photo from the sixth series of The Crown, Elizabeth Debicki can be seen recreating a holiday scene as Princess Diana with her sons William and Harry, who are played by Rufus Kampa and Will Powell.

Debicki is playing Diana in the final two series of the Netflix hit, which will tell a dramatised story of the Royal Family throughout the 1990s and early 2000s.

Royal Insiders Respond After The Crown Series 5 Teaser Depicts Charles & Diana Divorce

In the new photos, taken during filming in Mallorca, the Australian actress, 32, can be seen dressed in a red mid-length dress, sporting the exact same hairstyle the late Princess of Wales was known for.

The Princess Of Wales Visits The Northwick Park Children'S Centre In Harrow. Picture: Getty

Princess Diana was extremely close to her sons William and Harry. Picture: Getty

Diana wore a similar red dress by Catherine Walker for her visit to Northwick Park and St Mark’s Hospital in Harrow in July 1997.

These days, Prince William’s wife Kate Middleton is often seen in Walker’s designs.

The new picture is the latest recreation in a number of familiar scenes that have been filmed for The Crown’s upcoming final seasons.

Prince Charles is played by Dominic West in The Crown. Picture: Netflix

Elizabeth Debicki plays Princess Diana in the final two series of The Crown. Picture: Netflix

Season 5 comes out on 9th November and will see the breakdown in Charles and Diana’s marriage.

The trailer showed Debicki and Dominic West, who plays Charles, looking anxious in close-ups as a voiceover states: “Buckingham Palace is issuing this statement: It is with regret, the Prince and Princess of Wales have separated.”

The new episodes will cover 1992, the year during which Prince Andrew’s marriage to Sarah Ferguson, the Duchess of York, also ended. It was also when Princess Anne divorced then-husband Mark Phillips.

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital