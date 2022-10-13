There’s A New Photo From 'The Crown' Showing Elizabeth Debikcki As Princess Diana With William & Harry

13 October 2022, 13:08

Capital FM

By Capital FM

Elizabeth Debicki portrays Princess Diana in the new series of 'The Crown'.

In a new photo from the sixth series of The Crown, Elizabeth Debicki can be seen recreating a holiday scene as Princess Diana with her sons William and Harry, who are played by Rufus Kampa and Will Powell.

Debicki is playing Diana in the final two series of the Netflix hit, which will tell a dramatised story of the Royal Family throughout the 1990s and early 2000s.

Royal Insiders Respond After The Crown Series 5 Teaser Depicts Charles & Diana Divorce

In the new photos, taken during filming in Mallorca, the Australian actress, 32, can be seen dressed in a red mid-length dress, sporting the exact same hairstyle the late Princess of Wales was known for.

The Princess Of Wales Visits The Northwick Park Children'S Centre In Harrow
The Princess Of Wales Visits The Northwick Park Children'S Centre In Harrow. Picture: Getty
Princess Diana was extremely close to her sons William and Harry
Princess Diana was extremely close to her sons William and Harry. Picture: Getty

Diana wore a similar red dress by Catherine Walker for her visit to Northwick Park and St Mark’s Hospital in Harrow in July 1997.

These days, Prince William’s wife Kate Middleton is often seen in Walker’s designs.

The new picture is the latest recreation in a number of familiar scenes that have been filmed for The Crown’s upcoming final seasons.

Prince Charles is played by Dominic West in The Crown
Prince Charles is played by Dominic West in The Crown. Picture: Netflix
Elizabeth Debicki plays Princess Diana in the final two series of The Crown
Elizabeth Debicki plays Princess Diana in the final two series of The Crown. Picture: Netflix

Season 5 comes out on 9th November and will see the breakdown in Charles and Diana’s marriage.

The trailer showed Debicki and Dominic West, who plays Charles, looking anxious in close-ups as a voiceover states: “Buckingham Palace is issuing this statement: It is with regret, the Prince and Princess of Wales have separated.”

The new episodes will cover 1992, the year during which Prince Andrew’s marriage to Sarah Ferguson, the Duchess of York, also ended. It was also when Princess Anne divorced then-husband Mark Phillips.

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

More News

See more More News

Noah Centineo is dating Stassie Karanikolaou

Who Is Noah Centineo’s Girlfriend Stassie Karanikolaou & Are They Still Dating?

All the details on Stormzy's new music

Stormzy's Third Album 'This Is What I Mean': Release Date, Tracklist & Features

All the info about the upcoming Glee documentary exploring the many tragedies of the cast

Inside Glee’s Documentary About The Show's Controversy & Many Tragedies

Everyone is already terrified of 'M3GAN'

New Horror Movie 'M3GAN' Is Trending And It's Terrifying

A new My Policeman poster is here

Harry Styles, Emma Corrin & David Dawson Wow In Brand-New 'My Policeman' Poster

Love Island's Ikenna Ekwonna is said to have his eyes on Paige Thorne

Paige Thorne ‘Moves On’ With Fellow Love Island Star After Adam Collard Split

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Elton & Harry could collab?

WATCH: Elton John On Collaborating With Harry Styles

Exclusive
Leah Williamson joins Capital Breakfast

WATCH: Leah Williamson Reveals Her Conversation With Prince William At The Women's EURO final

Exclusive
What's going on with Luca and Gemma?

Luca Bish And Gemma Owen Are 'Over' Love Island According To Castmates

Love Island

Exclusive
Coco Lodge joins Capital Breakfast

WATCH: Love Island's Coco Lodge Reveals How The Islanders Secretly Communicate

Sam Ryder smash Capital's Finish The Lyric challenge

Sam Ryder Smashes Capital's 'Finish The Lyric' Challenge: From 'Good 4 U' To 'Space Man'

Exclusive
Antigoni & Charlie join Capital Breakfast

WATCH: Love Island's Antigoni Almost Dated Roman Kemp!?

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez

Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends as well as boyfriend and girlfriend

Tom Holland And Zendaya’s Complete Relationship Timeline

Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Zack Bia To Joshua Bassett

One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life.

Billie Eilish’s Dating History: The Singer's Ex-Boyfriends Revealed Including Brandon ‘Q’ Adams
Could we be getting new music from Harry Styles?

What Does Harry Styles Have In Store For 2022 – From New Music To A UK Tour

Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star