Royal Insiders Respond After The Crown Series 5 Teaser Depicts Charles & Diana Divorce

By Capital FM

Buckingham Palace has moved to protect King Charles after the latest teaser of The Crown was released by Netflix.

The upcoming season of The Crown in November depicts ‘all out war’ between then-Prince Charles and Princess Diana.

Series five of the show, which is a dramatised telling of Queen Elizabeth II’s reign, will be released on 9 November and focuses on the breakdown of both Prince Charles and Prince Andrew’s marriages.

Ahead of the new season The Telegraph reports the palace has ‘moved to protect’ Charles’ reputation and notes the timing ‘could not have been worse’ with the series coming out just two months into his reign.

When Will The Coronation Take Place For King Charles III?

A senior royal source told The Telegraph: “The Crown is ‘a drama not a documentary’ while a friend of the King apparently called the show ‘exploitative’ and claimed Netflix would have “no qualms about mangling people’s reputations,” adding “what people forget is that there are real human beings and real lives at the heart of this.”

Prince Charles is portrayed by Dominic West in series 5 of The Crown. Picture: Netflix

Charles and Diana's marriage has been depicted on The Crown's past few series. Picture: Netflix

In the latest teaser for The Crown, the actors playing Charles and Diana, Elizabeth Debicki and Dominic West, can be seen looking anxious in close-ups as a voiceover states: “Buckingham Palace is issuing this statement: It is with regret, the Prince and Princess of Wales have separated.”

Netflix decided not to delay the release of season five in the wake of Her Majesty’s death on 8th September.

The new episodes will cover 1992, the year during which Prince Andrew’s marriage to Sarah Ferguson, the Duchess of York, also ended.

It was also when Princess Anne divorced then-husband Mark Phillips.

Imelda Staunton portrays The Queen in The Crown series 5. Picture: Netflix

The Prince And Princess Of Wales divorced in 1992. Picture: Getty

The season will also include Diana’s 1995 Panorama interview (which was obtained unethically) and Charles’ interview where he admitted he was unfaithful.

Diana’s interview was when she famously said: “There were three of us in this marriage.”

Per a Telegraph source “You will see the King and the Queen Consort on state business in the UK and abroad and people will have more of an opportunity to compare the real people with the fiction they see in The Crown. In the past they didn’t get so much coverage, so in that sense it was harder for people to be able to compare and contrast the drama with the reality.”

The Queen was reported to have watched the show. Matt Smith, who portrayed Prince Phillip in an earlier season said on The Today Show he apparently heard the Monarch watched it ‘on a projector on a Sunday night’.

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital