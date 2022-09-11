When Will The Coronation Take Place For King Charles III?

11 September 2022, 23:00

Prince Charles' coronation will take place in a matter of months
Prince Charles' coronation will take place in a matter of months. Picture: Getty

By Kathryn Knight

King Charles III, formerly the Prince of Wales, has resumed the throne following the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

The coronation of King Charles III will likely take place in a matter of months, or even years, following the passing of The Queen on 8th September.

King Charles and his wife, Camilla, Queen Consort, will join the Royal Family and the rest of the nation in its 17-day period of mourning before planning of his official coronation begins.

Officially, a coronation is the ceremony in which the crown is bestowed on a monarch's head, and as the Royal Family's website describes it is a 'solemn religious ceremony' as well as an occasion for celebration.

Coronations take months to plan, given that they are a national celebration, and come following a period of mourning.

When will King Charles' coronation take place?

Charles is officially King after a ceremony at St James's Palace on Saturday 10 September. It took place in front of a ceremonial body known as the Accession Council.

The coronation however is further down the line, when The King is formally crowned. This is likely to take place in 2023, or even 2024, given the amount of preparation needed for such an occasion.

Queen Elizabeth inherited the throne in February 1952, but wasn't officially crowned until June 1953.

The coronation has been held at Westminster Abbey for the past 900 years and is carried out by the Archbishop of Canterbury.

King Charles will have St Edward's Crown placed on his head, the solid gold crown which dates back to 1661 and is kept with the Crown Jewels at the Tower of London.

The coronation is paid for by the state and will be witnessed by Members of the houses of Parliament, the Church of England and world leaders.

