The Four-Day Bank Holiday Weekend: When Is The Queen's Platinum Jubilee?

Everything you need to know about the summer bank holiday. Picture: Alamy/Getty

By Capital FM

Here are all the details on the longest bank holiday celebration of 2022 as Her Majesty The Queen marks 70 years of service.

A four-day bank holiday weekend is coming in 2022!

Buckingham Palace announced in early January that this year we will be getting an extra bank holiday in June to celebrate the Queen's Platinum Jubilee.

Here's everything you need to know about the extended summer bank holiday weekend – from where it will fall to how to get the most out of your annual leave this year...

The Queen will be celebrating 70 years as monarch this summer. Picture: Alamy

When is the four-day bank holiday weekend?

The special bank holiday will fall on the first weekend of June – what a way to kick off summer!

In celebration of the Jubilee, bank holidays have been rearranged to create a four-day-long celebration.

The May Bank Holiday Weekend has been replaced with a day off on Thursday June 2, with an extra day of holiday on Friday June 3.

What is the Queen's Platinum Jubilee?

The Platinum Jubilee marks Queen Elizabeth II's 70 years of service as she becomes the first British Monarch to ever reach this milestone.

The Palace said in a statement: "The four days of celebrations will include public events and community activities, as well as national moments of reflection on The Queen’s 70 years of service."

The celebrations will include several public events spanning the first week of June, from the Queen’s Birthday Parade to free access to the monarch's private estates such as Sandringham and Balmoral.

