Backpack Kid Latest Star To Sue Fortnite For Using Flossing Dance In Game

The backpack kid known for starting the flossing dance craze is suing the video game Fortnite for using the dance without permission and is the third celebrity to sue the game.

After news broke that The Fresh Prince's Carlton Banks aka Alfonso Ribeiro is suing video game Fortnite over it's use of 'The Carlton Dance', now the viral flossing backpack kid (Russell Horning) you probably know from Katy Perry's 'Swish Swish' video is also suing them for using his dance move without permission.

At least I now know where floss-ing came from! Ellie is constantly flossing. Backpack Kid Dance from SNL https://t.co/2TeFAgFF9C — sarah smith (@the5smith) November 15, 2017

The backpack kid became a viral sensation when he featured on a SNL performance of Katy Perry's Swish Swish and has had people doing (or trying to) floss all over the world ever since. His mum, Anetta, filed the law suit on Monday which claims game developers Epic Games stole the dance from him.

However, not everyone agrees it's fair to sue a game for using a dance and sparked a debate over who owns which dance moves.

Twitter asks how far you can 'own' a dance move after Fortnite law suit. Picture: Twitter

Glad people are suing the game. Got these kids thinking everything is “The fortnite dance” https://t.co/cKk6f505QH — Top Flight Marley of the WORLD ♐️ (@KennyTheKidCool) December 17, 2018

This is the third law suit the game is facing over 'copied' dance moves, with rapper 2 Milly also trying to stop his Milly Rock move from being used on the video game.

