First Dates’ Merlin Griffiths Rushed Back To Hospital With Bowel Cancer Complications

First Dates star Merlin Griffiths told fans he's back in hospital following bowel cancer complications. Picture: @merlinfdc4/Instagram/Channel 4

By Capital FM

Merlin Griffiths from First Dates has shared a health update with fans after sharing a post from his hospital bed, revealing he’s suffering from cancer complications.

First Dates star Merlin Griffiths has revealed he’s back in hospital following bowel cancer complications.

The 46-year-old TV personality announced last year that he had been diagnosed with bowel cancer after doctors discovered he had a 4.5cm stage three tumour.

Celebrity Gogglebox Signs Up First Dates’ Fred And Rarely-Seen Fiancée Fruitcake

Merlin underwent surgery back in April to have the tumour removed and was discharged from hospital six days later.

The Channel 4 star has now shared a health update with fans, revealing on Monday afternoon that he was back in hospital following some complications.

Merlin Griffiths revealed he's back in hospital following cancer complications. Picture: @merlinfdc4/Instagram

Sharing a selfie from his hospital bed, Merlin wrote: “Oh... Squibwibble. #complications. #nhs. #BowelCancerAwareness."

Many fans and friends of the star reached out to Merlin in the comments to send their well-wishes and support.

“Sending positive vibes and wishing you better. You got this!” wrote one fan.

“We are all rooting for you Merlin,” said another.

Merlin Griffiths is a fan-favourite on First Dates. Picture: Channel 4

Merlin from First Dates revealed his cancer diagnosis last year. Picture: @merlinfdc4/Instagram

A third added: “Sending you so much love, hope it gets better soon xx.”

The First Dates barman opened up about his diagnosis last year, telling Sunday Mirror at the time that he “won’t let it get the better of me”.

He said: “The tumour has breached the colon. It’s wanting to move into the tissues surrounding it. But importantly, it hasn’t got into the lymph yet, meaning it’s not spread."

Merlin previously explained that he's set to face a year of treatment, with doctors telling him he has a 75% chance of living beyond five years.

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital