Celebrity Gogglebox Signs Up First Dates’ Fred And Rarely-Seen Fiancée Fruitcake

1 June 2022, 14:08

Channel 4 has signed up First Dates star Fred for Celeb Gogglebox
Channel 4 has signed up First Dates star Fred for Celeb Gogglebox. Picture: Channel 4/Getty

By Hayley Habbouchi

First Dates’ favourite face Fred Sirieix is the latest celeb to join Gogglebox.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The face of Channel 4’s First Dates, Fred Sirieix, has been signed up to join the new series of Celebrity Gogglebox!

Just to make it that bit more of a family affair, Fred’s fiancée Fruitcake will also be joining him on the show.

Here’s A First Look At Love Island’s Pre-Loved Clothes Inspired By Harry Styles, Hailey Bieber & More

The fiancée of the iconic French maitre d' tends to stay out of the limelight - so fans will be excited to see the loved-up pair on the new series.

Fred told this tabloid just how excited he is to be joining the show, explaining he also can’t wait to show off his lovely other half.

First Dates' maitre d' Fred will be on the new series of Celebrity Gogglebox
First Dates' maitre d' Fred will be on the new series of Celebrity Gogglebox. Picture: Channel 4

He said: “I’m delighted to be joining the Celebrity Goggleboxers for this series.

“It’s going to be very surreal being on the show having been critiqued a number of times in the regular series!

“I am looking forward to the public getting to meet the wonderful Fruitcake too.”

First Dates' Fred will be joining the cast of Celebrity Gogglebox
First Dates' Fred will be joining the cast of Celebrity Gogglebox. Picture: @fred_sirieix/Instagram
First Dates star Fred got engaged to his fiancée Fruitcake in March 2020
First Dates star Fred got engaged to his fiancée Fruitcake in March 2020. Picture: Getty

A source went on to say: “Viewers have really come to know and love Fred, so seeing him with his own sweetheart for the first time will be a real treat for fans. 

“He’s included Fruitcake in a few Instagram snaps before but never like this.

“Of course, we’re expecting to see some top class snacks on his table too.”

The new series of Celebrity Gogglebox starts on June 10 at 9pm on Channel 4.

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

More News

See more More News

The Kardashians' new show is airing in April - here's when each episode will drop

How Many Episodes Are In The Kardashians & When They Air On Hulu & Disney Plus

Love Island has partnered up with eBay as their first pre-loved partnership

Here’s A First Look At Love Island’s Pre-Loved Clothes Inspired By Harry Styles, Hailey Bieber & More
Love Island has detailed their new duty of care protocols ahead of the 2022 series

Love Island Contestants Will Receive Inclusion Training As Part Of New Duty Of Care

Love Island fans have called out the photographer over how 'different' contestants look on the promo pics

Love Island Fans Have The Same Savage Reaction To Line-Up’s Promo Pictures

Love Island 2021 contestants

Are Any Love Island 2021 Couples Still Together?

Love Island

Kylie Jenner shared a rare snap of her baby son with daughter Stormi

Kylie Jenner’s Daughter Stormi And Baby Boy Are Best Friends In Unseen Photo

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Ant and Dec's Geordie Quiz

WATCH: Ant & Dec Challenge Roman Kemp To A 'Geordie-Off'

Jax Jones is DJing at the Capital Summertime Ball kick-off party

Re-Live Capital's Summertime Ball With Barclaycard Kick-Off Party

Events

Exclusive
Daniel Radcliffe meets a superfan

WATCH: Daniel Radcliffe Reveals His Celebrity Crush

Exclusive
Nicola Coughlan is besties with Kim Kardashian

WATCH : Bridgerton's Nicola Coughlan Reveals She's 'Best Friends' With Kim Kardashian

Exclusive
Harry Styles has explained his British-American accent

Harry Styles Clears Up His British-American Changing Accent

Exclusive
Harry Styles Just Revealed Whose Voice Is At The Start Of ‘As It Was’

Who Is Harry Styles' Goddaughter – The Voice At The Start Of 'As It Was' Explained

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez
Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends

Tom Holland And Zendaya’s Complete Relationship Timeline

Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Ethan Wacker To Joshua Bassett
One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life.

Billie Eilish’s Dating History: The Singer's Ex-Boyfriends Revealed Including Brandon ‘Q’ Adams
Could we be getting new music from Harry Styles?

What Does Harry Styles Have In Store For 2022 – From New Music To A UK Tour
Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star