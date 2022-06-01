Celebrity Gogglebox Signs Up First Dates’ Fred And Rarely-Seen Fiancée Fruitcake

Channel 4 has signed up First Dates star Fred for Celeb Gogglebox. Picture: Channel 4/Getty

By Hayley Habbouchi

First Dates’ favourite face Fred Sirieix is the latest celeb to join Gogglebox.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The face of Channel 4’s First Dates, Fred Sirieix, has been signed up to join the new series of Celebrity Gogglebox!

Just to make it that bit more of a family affair, Fred’s fiancée Fruitcake will also be joining him on the show.

Here’s A First Look At Love Island’s Pre-Loved Clothes Inspired By Harry Styles, Hailey Bieber & More

The fiancée of the iconic French maitre d' tends to stay out of the limelight - so fans will be excited to see the loved-up pair on the new series.

Fred told this tabloid just how excited he is to be joining the show, explaining he also can’t wait to show off his lovely other half.

First Dates' maitre d' Fred will be on the new series of Celebrity Gogglebox. Picture: Channel 4

He said: “I’m delighted to be joining the Celebrity Goggleboxers for this series.

“It’s going to be very surreal being on the show having been critiqued a number of times in the regular series!

“I am looking forward to the public getting to meet the wonderful Fruitcake too.”

First Dates' Fred will be joining the cast of Celebrity Gogglebox. Picture: @fred_sirieix/Instagram

First Dates star Fred got engaged to his fiancée Fruitcake in March 2020. Picture: Getty

A source went on to say: “Viewers have really come to know and love Fred, so seeing him with his own sweetheart for the first time will be a real treat for fans.

“He’s included Fruitcake in a few Instagram snaps before but never like this.

“Of course, we’re expecting to see some top class snacks on his table too.”

The new series of Celebrity Gogglebox starts on June 10 at 9pm on Channel 4.

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital