Festival Goer Comes Up With ‘Genius’ Idea To Make Sure You Get Your Phone Back If You Lose It
26 June 2019, 16:30 | Updated: 26 June 2019, 16:59
There really is no bigger nightmare than losing your phone at a festival.
A festival goer has come up with a genius way to make sure you get your phone back if you lose it.
There is literally nothing worse than losing your phone, especially at a festival when it’s the only way you can get in touch with your friends.
Fusion Announce 2019 Line-up Including Little Mix & Rudimental Headlining Festival
Which is why this guy’s idea is quite simply genius!
Twitter user Steve Goodair has been hailed a ‘hero’ for sharing a tip which involves putting your friends number on your phone lock screen.
He wrote: “Put your mates number on your phone lock screen. If it’s handed in, they can ring your mate & get it back to you.”
A tip for this years @GlastoFest— Steve Goodair (@stevegoodair) June 25, 2019
Set your phones lock screen with a friends number who is also at the festival
IF you loose it
Someone can ring the number & return it fast
Type it in notes, screen shot it & set it as your lock screen
😊#Glasto2019#Glastonbury2019#glastotip pic.twitter.com/Akl99X91aw
Why have we never thought of this?!
Now let’s have a moment of silence for all of the phones that could’ve been saved over the years if you’d have done this before every night out!