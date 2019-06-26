Festival Goer Comes Up With ‘Genius’ Idea To Make Sure You Get Your Phone Back If You Lose It

It's a genius ideas! Picture: PA images

There really is no bigger nightmare than losing your phone at a festival.

A festival goer has come up with a genius way to make sure you get your phone back if you lose it.

There is literally nothing worse than losing your phone, especially at a festival when it’s the only way you can get in touch with your friends.

Which is why this guy’s idea is quite simply genius!

Twitter user Steve Goodair has been hailed a ‘hero’ for sharing a tip which involves putting your friends number on your phone lock screen.

He wrote: “Put your mates number on your phone lock screen. If it’s handed in, they can ring your mate & get it back to you.”

A tip for this years @GlastoFest



Set your phones lock screen with a friends number who is also at the festival

IF you loose it

Someone can ring the number & return it fast

Type it in notes, screen shot it & set it as your lock screen

😊#Glasto2019#Glastonbury2019#glastotip pic.twitter.com/Akl99X91aw — Steve Goodair (@stevegoodair) June 25, 2019

Why have we never thought of this?!

Now let’s have a moment of silence for all of the phones that could’ve been saved over the years if you’d have done this before every night out!

