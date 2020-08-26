Pupils Must Wear Face Masks In Schools In England After Government U-Turn

26 August 2020, 09:58

Face masks must now be worn in communal areas of secondary schools in England
Face masks must now be worn in communal areas of secondary schools in England. Picture: Getty

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has backtracked over advice pupils should not wear face masks in secondary schools in England.

After growing pressure from headteachers and teaching unions, the government are now making face coverings mandatory in communal areas of secondary schools in England for locations subject to stricter coronavirus restrictions, such as Greater Manchester.

While headteachers will have discretion over the rules of face masks in schools in other parts of the country, the government is dropping guidance that they should not be worn.

Harry Styles Spotted In Bath & Praised For Sticking To Social Distancing Posing With Fans

Prime Minister Boris Johnson made the u-turn after a change in advice from the World Health Organisation.

On 21 August the WHO said “children aged 12 and over should wear a mask under the same conditions as adults, in particular when they cannot guarantee at least a one-metre distance from others and there is widespread transmission in the area.”

The government’s decision comes after Scotland said secondary school pupils must wear masks in communal areas and on school buses.

Pupils across the country are set to return to school in a matter of days.

The Department for Education confirmed the change on Tuesday night, updating its guidance after a result of the WHO guidelines.

Pupils must wear face masks in communal areas of the school
Pupils must wear face masks in communal areas of the school. Picture: Getty

It said: “Nationwide, while the government is not recommending face coverings are necessary, schools will have the discretion to require face coverings in communal areas if they believe that is right in their particular circumstances.”

The Welsh government is also reviewing its advice on face coverings for pupils.

> Download Our App For All The Latest News

More News

See more More News

An unreleased One Direction song has appeared online

One Direction 'Leaked' Song ‘Half The World Away’ Sends Fans Into Meltdown

The Weeknd referenced his high-profile relationships in his music

The Weeknd Addresses Heartbreak Lyrics Following Splits From Exes Selena Gomez And Bella Hadid
Restaurants are extending the 'Eat Out To Help Out' scheme into September

Eat Out To Help Out Extended: Restaurants Announce They Are Carrying Scheme Into September

Noah Schnapp fiercely denies singing n-word in resurfaced video

'Stranger Things's' Noah Schnapp Denies Singing N-Word In Lengthy Instagram Statement

Gigi Hadid displayed her baby bump in new maternal photoshoot

Gigi Hadid Baby Bump Pictures Leaves Zayn Malik's Sisters Excited For Baby's Due Date

Who is Gigi Hadid's current partner? Full relationship history revealed

Who Is Gigi Hadid’s Partner? Model’s Boyfriends And Dating History Revealed

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Tom Holland turned down the role of Tangled's Flynn Rider

WATCH: Tom Holland Turns Down Role In Live-Action Tangled Movie

TV & Film

Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp remembered our friend, Producer Joe

Roman Kemp Pays Tribute To Capital Producer And Close Friend, Joe Lyons

Shows & Presenters

Exclusive
Shaggy's daughter looked unimpressed to meet Prince Harry

WATCH: Shaggy Recalls His Daughter Snubbing Prince Harry

Shows & Presenters

Exclusive
Liam Payne shared the moment he was put into One Direction

Liam Payne Shares The Very Moment He Was Selected For One Direction On The X Factor

Exclusive
Liam Payne said Cheryl didn't stand when the crowd gave him a standing ovation on The X Factor

Liam Payne Recalls Cheryl’s Standing Ovation Snub When He Auditioned For The X Factor

Exclusive
Anne-Marie offered advice to her younger self

WATCH: Anne-Marie Advises Her Younger Self To "Worry Less" About Other People's Thoughts

Shows & Presenters