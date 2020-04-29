Every Clue Gigi Hadid Is Pregnant From 'Baby Shower' Gift Bag To 'Gender Reveal' Balloons

Every clue Gigi Hadid is pregnant with her and Zayn's first child. Picture: Instagram @gigihadid

From Bella Hadid's baby themed gift bag to pink and blue coloured balloon strings, here's every clue Gigi Hadid and Zayn are expecting their first child together.

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik have broken the internet with news they're expecting their first child together, and now, eagle-eyed fans think they've spotted some clues that prove the rumours are true

Was ‘Pregnant’ Gigi Hadid’s Birthday A Gender Reveal Party? Fans Spot Pink And Blue Balloon Ribbons

Bella covers 'Little One' gift bag with emoji on Instagram

Bella Hadid covers 'baby shower' gift bag on Gigi Hadid's birthday. Picture: Instagram @bellahadid

Gigi's younger sister, Bella, may have let slip the biggest clue yet, posting a snap to her Instagram story of gifts her sister got on her 25th birthday, covering one gift bag with a sunflower emoji.

She may have underestimated the detective abilities of fans, who've quickly tracked down the original gift bag, revealing it to say 'hello little one' on it, leading rumours of Gigi's birthday doubling as a baby shower, or gender reveal to ring true.

'Gender reveal' birthday balloons with pink and blue string

Gigi and Bella Hadid pose with birthday 'gender reveal' balloons. Picture: Instagram @bellahadid

Whilst posting with giant '25' balloons, people didn't think much of Gigi's Instagram snaps of her birthday, but after news surfaced she was pregnant, fans have taken a closer look and think they've spotted a sure fire sign.

The strings on the balloons are pink and blue, with another photo showing Gigi and Zayn embracing whilst only holding the '2' which has a blue string, convincing fans her birthday celebration doubled as a gender reveal, and that they must be having a boy!

Gigi's heartfelt birthday Instagram

Celebrating her 25th birthday from a farm in Pennsylvania, Gigi made an Instagram post thanking her loved ones for being with her on her birthday, calling it one she'll 'never forget'.

She wrote: "I am grateful and lucky that my family and friends -near and far- are healthy and safe, and although I missed loved ones I wish I could have celebrated with, know that these times will make us even more grateful for togetherness to be had in the future!"

"I will never forget my 25th bday!"

So, although neither Gigi or Zayn have commented on the big news, reports say both their families are ecstatic, and if these clues are anything to go by, we'll be having a new 1D baby in a couple of months time!

