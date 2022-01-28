Ed Sheeran Revealed As Highest Tax Paying Celebrity After Paying £12.5 million

28 January 2022, 13:01

Ed Sheeran is the UK's highest tax-paying celebrity
Ed Sheeran is the UK's highest tax-paying celebrity. Picture: Getty
Ed Sheeran has been named as the country’s highest tax-paying celebrity in 2021, paying more than the likes of the Beckhams.

Ed Sheeran and his musical prowess have earned the ‘Bad Habits’ singer millions, and as a result Ed has paid the highest amount of tax compared to any other celebrity in the UK.

According to The Sunday Times Tax List, Ed paid £12.5 million in tax last year.

Ed paid the eye-watering amount through Corporation Tax at Ed Sheeran Ltd and dividend tax on a payment of £21.35 million that he received.

Ed Sheeran is among the most successful UK musicians
Ed Sheeran is among the most successful UK musicians. Picture: Getty

The 30-year-old pop icon is also in seventh place on the UK’s Young Rich List according to the publication.

He has an astounding net worth of £220 million, putting him ninth in the report’s ranking on Music Millionaires.

Ed had a huge year last year, releasing his fifth album ‘=‘ which had songs like ‘Bad Habits’, ‘Shivers’ and ‘Overpass Graffiti’ soar to the top of the charts.

‘Bad Habits’ spent eight weeks at Number 1 on The Official Big Top 40.

Victoria and David Beckham were just behind Ed in the tax-paying ranks
Victoria and David Beckham were just behind Ed in the tax-paying ranks. Picture: Getty
Little Mix were ranked seventh in the tax-paying list
Little Mix were ranked seventh in the tax-paying list. Picture: Getty

David and Victoria Beckham were just behind Ed in the tax-paying list, with a tax liability of £7.2 million.

They have a combined wealth of £380 million thanks to their domination in the business world.

Little Mix weren’t too far behind either, being placed seventh in the list after paying £2.1 million in tax.

The girls are thought to have a combined fortune of £54 million and have announced they will be taking a break after their tour this year, following 10 years of success.

