Ed Sheeran Revealed As Highest Tax Paying Celebrity After Paying £12.5 million

Ed Sheeran is the UK's highest tax-paying celebrity. Picture: Getty

By Capital FM

Ed Sheeran has been named as the country’s highest tax-paying celebrity in 2021, paying more than the likes of the Beckhams.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Ed Sheeran and his musical prowess have earned the ‘Bad Habits’ singer millions, and as a result Ed has paid the highest amount of tax compared to any other celebrity in the UK.

According to The Sunday Times Tax List, Ed paid £12.5 million in tax last year.

Ed Sheeran Spills The Tea On Awkward Fan Encounters

Ed paid the eye-watering amount through Corporation Tax at Ed Sheeran Ltd and dividend tax on a payment of £21.35 million that he received.

Ed Sheeran is among the most successful UK musicians. Picture: Getty

The 30-year-old pop icon is also in seventh place on the UK’s Young Rich List according to the publication.

He has an astounding net worth of £220 million, putting him ninth in the report’s ranking on Music Millionaires.

Ed had a huge year last year, releasing his fifth album ‘=‘ which had songs like ‘Bad Habits’, ‘Shivers’ and ‘Overpass Graffiti’ soar to the top of the charts.

‘Bad Habits’ spent eight weeks at Number 1 on The Official Big Top 40.

Victoria and David Beckham were just behind Ed in the tax-paying ranks. Picture: Getty

Little Mix were ranked seventh in the tax-paying list. Picture: Getty

David and Victoria Beckham were just behind Ed in the tax-paying list, with a tax liability of £7.2 million.

They have a combined wealth of £380 million thanks to their domination in the business world.

Little Mix weren’t too far behind either, being placed seventh in the list after paying £2.1 million in tax.

The girls are thought to have a combined fortune of £54 million and have announced they will be taking a break after their tour this year, following 10 years of success.

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital