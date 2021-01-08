Ed Sheeran Turning His Talents To DJing And His First Remix Is On Its Way

8 January 2021, 13:17

Ed Sheeran is turning his attention to DJing
Ed Sheeran is turning his attention to DJing. Picture: Getty

Ed Sheeran has conquered the pop charts with his trademark ballads, so he’s turning his hand to DJing.

By Kathryn Knight

It seems there really is nothing Ed Sheeran can’t do when it comes to music, already securing himself as a singer, songwriter and performer who’s worked with a long list of fellow pop stars.

But now he’s reportedly turning his talents to mixing and is set to carve out a new chapter of his career as a DJ.

Ed Sheeran Afterglow Lyrics Explained As He Returns To Music

According to the tabloids Ed, who recently welcomed his first baby, is remixing song ‘Sword from the Stone’ by Passenger and is set to release it next Friday (18 January).

Ed Sheeran and wife Cherry recently welcomed a daughter
Ed Sheeran and wife Cherry recently welcomed a daughter. Picture: Getty

Instead of using his own name on the credits, he’s apparently calling it the ‘Gingerbread mix’.

A music insider said: “They have been friends for years after meeting when they were teenagers and have covered songs together before but never done anything like this.

“They’ve stayed really good mates and when Mike asked if Ed would be up for working together, he said yes straight away.

“Getting together in the studio wasn’t really an option in 2020 but Ed has produced this new remix of Sword From The Stone and they both love it.

Ed Sheeran is returning to music in 2021
Ed Sheeran is returning to music in 2021. Picture: Getty

“Mike has been the support act for loads of Ed’s concerts over the years, most recently in 2019 during his Divide Tour, so it was really nice for them to do something new together.”

It marks another project in Ed’s return to work after he took some time out to welcome his baby daughter Lyra with wife Cherry.

In December he surprised fans with the release of 'Afterglow' and with this latest revelation fans are hoping to see a new album from the hitmaker in 2021.

