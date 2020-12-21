Ed Sheeran Afterglow Lyrics Explained As He Returns To Music

Ed Sheeran has saved 2020 dropping 'Afterglow' with just a week left- so let's look into the lyrics of the emotional guitar track he released almost out of the blue.

Ed Sheeran has officially returned after his 18 month break from music with wintery love song 'Afterglow' he released in very much the same way as his close pal, Taylor Swift, with just hours warning.

Ed, 29, took to social media in a rare post letting everyone know he had a 'Christmas present' coming and sure enough, the beautiful song arrived just hours later.

In another post, he wrote: "Afterglow is a song I wrote last year that I wanted to release for you."

"It’s not the first single from the next album, it’s just a song I love, and hope you love too."

"Enjoy ! Have a safe and happy festive break and New Year’s. Back to dad land for me now, ciao."

Of course, one of the biggest hitmakers on planet earth announcing they have music on the way for the first time in 18 months is bound to get people excited.

Fans couldn't stop celebrating the fact 'Ed is back' under the Instagram post of the surprise track and TBH, neither can we.

The song is undeniably a love song and we can't help but think Ed's singing about his wife, Cherry and their baby girl, Lyra, who was born four months ago.

Especially with the lyric: "We were love drunk, waiting on a miracle."

He promised he'd write more music when he's 'lived a little more and has something to write about' and we'd very much say that time has come!

Welcome back, Ed, we missed you.

Ed Sheeran 'Afterglow' lyrics

Stop the clocks, it's amazing

You should see the way the light dances off your head

A million colours of hazel, golden and red

Saturday morning is fading

The sun's reflected by the coffee in your hand

My eyes are caught in your gaze all over again



We were love drunk, waiting on a miracle

Trying to find ourselves in the winter snow

So alone in love like the world had disappeared

Oh, I won't be silent and I won't let go

I will hold on tighter 'til the afterglow

And we'll burn so bright 'til the darkness softly clears



Oh, I will hold on to the afterglow

Oh, I will hold on to the afterglow



The weather outside's changing

The leaves are buried under six inches of white

The radio is playing, Iron & Wine

This is a new dimension

This is a level where we're losing track of time

I'm holding nothing against it, except you and I



We were love drunk, waiting on a miracle

Trying to find ourselves in the winter snow

So alone in love like the world had disappeared

Oh, I won't be silent and I won't let go

I will hold on tighter 'til the afterglow

And we'll burn so bright 'til the darkness softly clears



Oh, I will hold on to the afterglow

Oh, I will hold on to the afterglow

Oh, I will hold on to the afterglow

